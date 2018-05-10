After review: Giants Barkley, Hernandez score high

The first two Giants draft picks in 2018 were among the best at their respective positions.

It was a great draft for the New York Giants, whose six picks not only pass the eyeball test but are among the best-graded players in the NFL Draft at their position.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants got some quality from their draft picks, adding a handful of players who not only should figure into the two-deep but could well become starters sooner rather than later for this rebuilding team. As such, plenty is expected of second overall pick Saquon Barkley, the Penn State running back who will be a building block for the offense. The same can be said for UTEP guard Will Hernandez, a much-needed addition to this Giants offensive line.

Not surprising, but Pro Football Focus liked both Barkley and Hernandez.

PFF analyst Zach Rodgers culled some numbers from the database and got some interesting tidbits for Metro on the first two picks of the Giants. This data is based on Barkley and Hernandez’s college careers.

Barkley certainly will add a playmaker element to the Giants offense:

- Barkley ranked fifth among all FBS running backs with a 56.8 breakaway percentage.

- His pass catching made him elusive as Barkley forced 14 missed tackles on his receptions, tied for fifth-most among FBS running backs in 2017.

- Barkley was fifth among FBS running backs with 65 targets last season at Penn State.

- He was an integral part of the Penn State passing offense, his 322 routes run was fourth in the FBS.

As for Hernandez, the UTEP guard was equally impressive in the high marks he received from PFF:

- Hernandez set the record for highest grade PFF guard in 2016 (95.2)

- He was all around impressive as Hernandez was tied for the lead in Pass Blocking Efficiency (99.4) among draft-eligible guards. Guards needed at least 250 pass block snaps to be eligible

- An FBS-low three pressures allowed by Hernandez all of last year led guards nationally who had at least 250 pass block snaps

- Perhaps most impressive, Hernandez did not allow a single sack during his final two years of college football