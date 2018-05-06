Barcelona Real Madrid El Clasico Free Live Stream, TV, lineups

One of the greatest rivalries in soccer adds another chapter to its history on Sunday afternoon.

All eyes of the soccer world descend upon Spain Sunday afternoon as El Clasico, a 90-year-old rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona adds another chapter to its lore.

The 2017-18 La Liga campaign belongs to the Catalonian giants, Barcelona, who are 11 points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid and 15 points ahead of Real Madrid. Through 34 matches, they have not dropped a single result (26-8-0) as they are on pace to join a select list of teams that have had "invincible" seasons in which they never lost a game.

However, the third-place Real Madrid has eyes on a much larger prize as they are in the Champions League Final for the third-consecutive season after outlasting Bayern Munich last week. They have gone eight games unbeaten in La Liga play.

Barcelona has won the past two El Clasicos in league play including a 3-0 result in December thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Aleix Vidal.

Messi remains the class of the world, leading La Liga with 32 goals. His arch-rival, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, is second with 24 tallies of his own.

Both will be featured in their respective lineups, which could look like this:

Expected Barcelona Lineup (4-4-2)

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Coutinho, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez

Expected Real Madrid Lineup (4-3-1-2)

Navas; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema

And here is how you can watch:

Date: Sunday, May 6

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIn Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV