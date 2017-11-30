Billboard near MetLife Stadium rips Giants

Giants fans took out this massive billboard, slamming their team after Eli Manning was benched. (Photo: Getty Images)

It's probably a good thing that the New York Giants are in Oakland this week to face the Raiders in a Week 13 matchup that is going to provide a new and unwelcome look for Big Blue.

For the first time since 2004, Eli Manning will not be the team's starting quarterback under center in a move that shocked Giants fans and the football world.

Those faithful supporters wasted no time airing their grievances, doing so in a big way on Route 80 in New Jersey, about 10 miles away from the Giants' home at MetLife Stadium:

The Giants will roll out Geno Smith instead, who proved over his first few years in the NFL as the New York Jets starter that he is not near the same level as Manning.

Just take a look at the stats.

But for a 2-9 franchise that looks to be mailing it in this season, the way they treated the greatest quarterback in franchise history, who helped the organization win two Super Bowls, one can speculate that they don't mind messing this up as well.

It's abundantly clear that Giants fans do mind and it looks as though the treatment of Manning during a nightmare season is the straw that finally broke the proverbial camel's back.