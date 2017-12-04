BREAKING: Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that the New York Giants have fired head coach Ben McAdoo on Monday following their 24-17 Week 13 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

The 40-year-old head coach reported to team facilities on Monday morning where he met with Giants ownership before learning of his fate.

McAdoo was finally given his pink slip after a disastrous season that has seen the Giants get off to a 2-10 start, resulting in the unceremonious and controversial benching of Eli Manning, which looks as though was Giants ownership's last straw when it came to the head coach's job security.

Manning had started 210-consecutive games as the Giants quarterback dating back to 2004 and was the unfortunate fall guy for McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese's mistakes over the past calendar year.

While McAdoo faltered on the sidelines, Reese ignored the team's gaping needs on the offensive line which has left Manning and the run game out to dry.

There has been no word yet on Reese's status with the team.

The organization has since admitted that they handled Manning's benching wrong, however, McAdoo was firm in his beliefs, saying that he didn't regret the way the Giants legend was benched.

McAdoo trotted out Geno Smith to start Sunday's game against the Raiders where he performed admirably but lost two key fumbles that helped seal New York's fate.

Had Manning been under center, the Giants could have very well won that game.

The season also featured the suspensions of cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins for a game apiece and rumors running rampant that McAdoo had lost the locker room, resulting in his players not giving their full efforts on the field during gameday.

McAdoo coached 28 games with the Giants after taking over for Tom Coughlin, compiling a 13-15 record.