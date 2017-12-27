Eli Apple's mother: My son isn't a "Cancer" he's a "Leo"

Annie Apple, the mother of Giants cornerback Eli Apple, responded to Landon Collins' comments about her son.

Eli Apple has been the target of Landon Collins' ire over the past week. (Photo: Getty Images)

Despite what a teammate might say, Eli Apple simply isn’t a "Cancer," his mother taking to Twitter on Tuesday to weigh-in on recent comments slamming her son.

During a radio interview with ESPN New York on Tuesday, New York Giants Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins lashed out at Apple. It has been a difficult second season in the NFL for Apple, who was the Giants first-round pick a year ago. Nagging injuries, a couple of difficult performances and then a major surgery for his mother has led to a 2017 season for the young cornerback to forget.

And now Collins, who never referred to Apple by name but made clear who the player was, said in the interview that the former Ohio State standout is a “Cancer” and needs to be cut from the Giants.

So mother Annie Apple, as visible of a maternal presence as there is in the NFL, has responded.

Annie, who made headlines at the 2016 NFL draft for comments about the dessert selections at the event, has done media work and maintains a high-profile on social media. So when Collins had strong words about her son, Annie couldn’t sit still.

So she responded in very clever fashion, bringing Eli’s horoscope and astrological sign in to play when responding to Collins and his ‘Cancer’ comments:

Eli turns 23-years old in early August.