Eli Manning to return as Giants starting QB

After his 210-game streak was snapped, the veteran quarterback will likely be back under center in Week 14.

Eli Manning will be back under center against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eli Manning's stint as New York Giants backup quarterback didn't last too long.

Shortly after the team fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese before promoting defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to interim head coach, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that Manning is expected to return as Giants starter in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The 36-year-old was benched last Tuesday by Giants brass, ending his streak of 210-straight games started for the Giants which dated back to the 2004 season. It was the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Instead, the team went with Geno Smith as their starter, the first Giants quarterback not named Manning to start a game under center since Kurt Warner, in a one-touchdown loss to the Oakland Raiders that was actually a winnable game.

Had it not been for two Smith turnovers in Oakland territory, or if Manning had started the game, the Giants might have won.

It was an odd sight to see Manning — a two-time Super Bowl winner and MVP and arguably the greatest quarterback in franchise history — standing on the sidelines with a clipboard in hand and earpiece on. It was a move that angered the masses around the Giants organization ranging from fans to former players.

Had Manning's benching continued, former players were planning on standing on the Giants sidelines come Week 14 with Manning jerseys on in protest.

Luckily, they won't have to worry about that now.

In 11 games this season, Manning has completed 62.5-percent of his passes for 2,411 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It is nowhere near a good season for him, but given what he's done for the organization over the past 14 seasons, the least the Giants can do is hand him the keys once more and let him navigate the offense through the end of the season.