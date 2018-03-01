Giants, Eli Apple appear to be moving forward

New York's new regime looks as though they will give the cornerback another chance to prove himself.

Any issues stemming from last year seem to be no more as the New York Giants and cornerback Eli Apple have settled the fallout from last winter. The two sides appear ready to move on after a tumultuous 2017 season.

Apple was suspended last year by then head coach Ben McAdoo, who appears to have bumbled and fumbled a murky and complicated situation. Now, new head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman have said that last year’s incident, whatever it might have or have not been, is a thing of the past and won’t hold back Apple’s time with the team.

Gettleman said he expects to see the player on April 9 for the start of offseason workouts.

“Eli was in the building, so I had a chance to visit with him and this is a clean slate deal. So I think we all know we need to get better,” Shurmur said Wednesday at the NFL Combine. “We had a great conversation, he’s eager to get started when we do get started and we’re going to put the ball out there and let it rip.”

Apple was the Giants first-round pick in 2016 and played very well during his rookie year. Injuries, some family health concerns and then an apparent falling out with the old regime led to his second season in the NFL being a forgettable one for the talented young cornerback.

There has been much speculation about the role his family plays in his decision-making process. When asked about their influence, Shurmur didn’t mention Apple’s family as a potential or looming red flag.

“No, I’m not concerned,” Shurmur said. “And as I get to know him better and as we start to develop those relationships that are necessary for a player and a coach and an organization, we’re sort of starting at ground zero with that and so I’m looking forward to that.”

At his press conference on Wednesday, Gettleman underscored the comments made by his head coach.

“We had a nice visit. Eli came in and we talked for about 25 minutes. It was a good visit,” Gettleman said. “We broke bread, so to speak. I told him it is clean. Let’s go. That’s where we are at.”