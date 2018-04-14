Hint that Giants will draft Saquon Barkley

Is Saquon Barkley hinting that the New York Giants will select him in the 2018 NFL Draft or is he simply trying to speak it into existence? Or, better yet, wear it into existence? The highly-touted former Penn State running back proudly rocked a Big Blue team hoodie to a Pennsylvania barbershop Thursday and TMZ Sportsposted the photo for all to see.

Sources close to Barkley additionally told the sports news website that the hoodie was gifted to the rusher by the Giants after he met with the franchise and that he decided to wear it when going to get a haircut. Of course, the Giants own the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, which is April 26-28, and there has been plenty of speculation over who the franchise will select.

Earlier this month, ESPN's renowned NFL/college draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr., had the Giants tabbing quarterback Sam Darnold with the second pick, while his colleague, Todd McShay, recently predicted that Big Blue will take defensive end Bradley Chubb, who is widely regarded as the best edge rusher in the draft. Whether Barkley wore the Giants sweatshirt because he got some kind of early indication from the team that they're going to select him, or that he's urging the organization to pick him, remains to be seen. But as dynamic as Barkley is, scouts have reasons to warn the Giants against picking the 5-11, 230-pound running back at No. 2, according to a recent ESPN story. The main reasons being that the Giants need to draft and groom a new franchise quarterback and this seems to be the class to do it with QBs Darnold, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen all up for grabs. They also need to further bolster their offensive line.

Finally, drafting a running back at No. 2 — even one as special as Barkley — is risky, considering there's solid rushing value still available in later rounds, meaning the Giants could seemingly grab a new QB and get a worthy running back in the same draft. That being said, do you think the Giants will select Saquon Barkley in the draft?