NFL rumors: Who could be the Giants head coach in 2018?

There is already a list of names that have been linked to the Giants job.

Could Jon Gruden be considered as a head coaching candidate for the Giants this offseason? (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Giants grabbed headlines around the NFL on Monday when they fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese after a disastrous 2-10 start to their 2017 season.

With the season lost, the team is turning to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to get New York through the final four games of the season, which will likely be his audition for keeping the role to himself for 2018 and beyond.

But there are already a number of names that could challenge for the Giants job, which will be a huge storyline in the coming months considering this is one of the most high-profile jobs in the NFL.

Here is an early list of names, other than Spagnuolo's, who might be considered for the Giants job this winter:

Josh McDaniels

Current role: New England Patriots offensive coordinator

NFL head coaching experience: Denver Broncos (2009-2010, 11-17 record)

Jim Schwartz

Current role: Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

NFL head coaching experience: Detroit Lions (2009-2013, 29-51 record)

Jim Bob Cooter

Current role: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

NFL head coaching experience: None

Teryl Austin

Current role: Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

NFL head coaching experience: None

Jon Gruden

Current role: Monday Night Football color commentator

NFL head coaching experience: Oakland Raiders (1998-2001, 38-26 record), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-2008, 57-55 record, 1 Super Bowl title)