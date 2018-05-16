Report: RBNY 'Kaku' Gamarra set to join Paraguay

Alejandro ‘Kaku’ Gamarra will likely be joining be the Paraguayan national team, the current MLS player looking to make the switch after representing Argentina at the youth national team level.

In his first year in MLS, Gamarra has enjoyed a series of strong games having been signed by RBNY this offseason following a long and complicated transfer process that almost broke down several times. He has scored or assisted in each of the last three games for his new team.

The report, broken on Twitter by veteran MLS reporter Brian Lewis of the New York Post (who also covers the Brooklyn Nets for the newspaper), said that Gamarra “plans to apply to FIFA for a one-time switch.” Since Gamarra has not played for Argentina at the senior national team level, he is eligible to now suit-up for Paraguay.

The 23-year old is an exciting playmaker who is smooth on the ball and creative on the dribble for RBNY. He has Paraguayan roots through his parents.

In eight MLS appearances this year, Gamarra has three goals and seven assists. He leads all of MLS in assists.

This Sunday, Gamarra and his RBNY teammates will face Atlanta United. The Eastern Conference foe features Miguel Almiron, who also plays for Paraguay. The 24-year old attacker had six goals and five assists on the year for Atlanta, a side that is an early favorite for both the Supporters Shield and MLS Cup.

Almiron, like Gamarra, played his club ball in Argentina before making the switch to MLS.

After a bit of a slow start to the year, due in large part to heavy squad rotation stemming from the CONCACAF Champions League schedule, Gamarra’s team is now finding their winning way. They beat New York City FC 4-0 two weeks ago (Gamarra had a goal and an assist for RBNY) and then gutted out a tough 2-1 in at the Colorado Rapids last week.

Gamarra had an assist for RBNY in that match as well.

Atlanta currently leads the league in attendance. Through this past weekend, they are averaging 49,497 fans.