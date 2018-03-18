NFL rumors: Terrelle Pryor to Seahawks, DeMarco Murray to Dolphins

As the dust settles from a wild first week of free agency, a few big names still remain. Here's a look at the latest rumors for players on the offensive side of the ball:

DeMarco Murray, RB

The one-time NFL-leading rusher, whose recent stint with the Titans was productive (he scored 15 touchdowns and rushed for over 1,900 yards) was cut last week and needs a new home. Several reports confirm he is visiting the Dolphins Sunday and is a perfect fit for head coach Adam Gase, who wants a big strong back who can catch out of the backfield.

Terrelle Pryor, WR

Pryor is two years removed from a 1,000 yard season with the Browns, and is in Cleveland this weekend. Will he be visiting with his former team — a team that has made several aggressive moves over the last two weeks to get competitive? That is unclear, but what is known is that he has a visit scheduled with the Seahawks this coming week and has been actively recruited by Seattle QB Russell Wilson.

Jeremy Maclin, WR

Maclin was cut by the Ravens and is rumored be to looking for a new home somewhere near the east coast. A second stint in Philly — the team that drafted him — makes sense as the team needs a veteran wideout in the absence of traded WR Torrey Smith. Another team linked to Maclin is Buffalo.

Jordan Matthews, WR

Matthews, who battled injuries in his one year with the Bills, is a free agent and has visted the Saints. His next visit is the Cardinals. He is a very young, (25) wideout with a lot of potential, and if healthy could be a top two receiver on a team.

Eric Ebron, TE

Ebron is just 24 but has not played up to expectations, as he was cut by Detroit. Jeremy Hill, newly inked with the Patriots, is trying to recruit him to New England. Other rumors have Ebron interested in going back to North Carolina, where he went to college, to play for the Panthers.