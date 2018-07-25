NHL third jersey tracker: New releases, predictions

A number of NHL teams will be unveiling third jerseys this summer ahead of the 2018-19 NHL season.

Teemu Selanne of the Anaheim Ducks scores against the Arizona Coyotes. Both teams will bring back these jerseys in 2018-19, more than 20 years after this photo was taken. (Photo: Getty Images)

For all you jersey fanatics out there, this NHL offseason is going to be a fun one for you as a number of franchises around the league are set to unveil alternate third jerseys for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign.

Third jerseys took a one-year hiatus after Adidas took over for Reebok as the league's official jersey manufacturer in 2017-18. Now, we're starting to see some awesome designs trickle through.

It's been pretty quiet so far as only three teams have unveiled an alternate look (as of Jul. 24). But we here at Metro will try and predict what some other teams around the league might do for a different look:

NHL third jerseys we already know

The Carolina Hurricanes were the first to unveil a third jersey this offseason, bringing back an all-black alternate that features the hurricane flag as its crest:

The Arizona Coyotes followed by bringing back their first-ever uniform and logo design after coming down from Winnipeg in the mid-90s. The likes of Jeremy Roenick and Keith Tkachuk made this jersey famous:

We wanted to create the most beautiful jersey in the world.



Then we realized, the most beautiful jersey in the world was already created.



Introducing our official @adidashockey third jerseys: pic.twitter.com/Ku9RHXLBSH — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 22, 2018

But the Anaheim Ducks stole the show this summer by turning back the clock to these beauties in their 25th anniversary season, widely considered one of the best hockey sweaters of all-time. Quack quack:

Our silver anniversary deserves a proper throwback. Here’s our exclusive #Ducks25 third jersey!

MORE INFO: https://t.co/GrO3taRFR4 pic.twitter.com/qpIDk6CtZX — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 21, 2018

Predicting the rest

Calgary Flames:

Jersey worn by the great Lanny McDonald while helping the Calgary Flames to the 1989 Stanley Cup title. pic.twitter.com/U9aLTBZDQP — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) September 10, 2016

Colorado Avalanche:

I've gotta have ONE follower who cares about how awesome the Colorado Avalanche's new third jersey is, right? pic.twitter.com/Fou1U5b8kb — Mike Conklin (@mikeconklin) September 9, 2015

Columbus Blue Jackets:

Columbus Blue Jackets are bringing back the cannon alternate jersey #AroundTheLeague pic.twitter.com/Zd7UaOavrC — Yeti Sportswear (@YetiSportswear) July 24, 2018

Edmonton Oilers:

Connor McDavid looks to become the first #Oilers player to lead the NHL in points since Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87 (183 points). pic.twitter.com/A551M44pvL — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 6, 2017

New Jersey Devils:

Alleged story: when the original Colorado Rockies (NHL) left Denver in 1982 to become the New Jersey Devils, their original colors were red and green for that reason: the owner’s wife thought it looked Xmasy. They went red, Black & White in 1992. pic.twitter.com/WyTGXVDkIy — Charles Hurley (@charleshurley11) July 1, 2018

New York Islanders:

Scott Dempsey's #Isles concept via @icethetics (https://t.co/r7yD7KYTJg)



This feels about right for what we'll see next season. Personally would like to see one set of the stripes removed for aesthetics and symbolism of Cups. pic.twitter.com/maYCQKVhqK — Reagan King (@ReaganKingIsles) May 29, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers:

In case you missed it the #Flyers will wear their 2017 stadium series jerseys (minus the patch) during select games this season as their third jerseys. pic.twitter.com/mSPXlLG5hz — Flyers Nation (@PHLFlyersNation) June 25, 2018

Pittsburgh Penguins:

Wouldn't mind this blast from the past being the new @penguins third Jersey. @PensInsideScoop pic.twitter.com/qQunF0vkVP — タイラー (@Hudock84) April 2, 2013

San Jose Sharks (via Icethetics.co):

St. Louis Blues:

Pass or Fail: Blues officially reveal 2017 Winter Classic jersey. https://t.co/shdXeBsyNa #NHL pic.twitter.com/hPJHJjQPxM — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) November 9, 2016

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Did you ever wonder why the @MapleLeafs wear the green St Pat's jersey? All is revealed at tonight's screening at the 2017 @toirishfilmfest pic.twitter.com/AjT5glJKpC — Puck of the Irish (@PuckIrishDoc) March 3, 2017

Washington Capitals:

Love the Capitals retro jerseys so much pic.twitter.com/xfBRw5GVcU — Brando ⚡️ (@13Hockeytown40) November 25, 2016

Winnipeg Jets: