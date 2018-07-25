Sports

NHL third jersey tracker: New releases, predictions

A number of NHL teams will be unveiling third jerseys this summer ahead of the 2018-19 NHL season.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : July 25, 2018
Teemu Selanne of the Anaheim Ducks scores against the Arizona Coyotes. Both teams will bring back these jerseys in 2018-19, more than 20 years after this photo was taken. (Photo: Getty Images)

For all you jersey fanatics out there, this NHL offseason is going to be a fun one for you as a number of franchises around the league are set to unveil alternate third jerseys for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign. 

 

Third jerseys took a one-year hiatus after Adidas took over for Reebok as the league's official jersey manufacturer in 2017-18.  Now, we're starting to see some awesome designs trickle through. 

 

It's been pretty quiet so far as only three teams have unveiled an alternate look (as of Jul. 24). But we here at Metro will try and predict what some other teams around the league might do for a different look: 

 

NHL third jerseys we already know

The Carolina Hurricanes were the first to unveil a third jersey this offseason, bringing back an all-black alternate that features the hurricane flag as its crest:

 

 

The Arizona Coyotes followed by bringing back their first-ever uniform and logo design after coming down from Winnipeg in the mid-90s. The likes of Jeremy Roenick and Keith Tkachuk made this jersey famous: 

 

But the Anaheim Ducks stole the show this summer by turning back the clock to these beauties in their 25th anniversary season, widely considered one of the best hockey sweaters of all-time. Quack quack: 

 

Predicting the rest

Calgary Flames:

 

Colorado Avalanche:

 

Columbus Blue Jackets:

 

Edmonton Oilers:

 

New Jersey Devils:

 

New York Islanders:

 

Philadelphia Flyers:

 

Pittsburgh Penguins:

 

San Jose Sharks (via Icethetics.co):

 

St. Louis Blues:

 

Toronto Maple Leafs:

 

Washington Capitals:

 

Winnipeg Jets:

