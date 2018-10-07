Panthers Eric Reid kneels during national anthem vs Giants

New Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid continued his protest on Sunday prior to his team's Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants, kneeling during the national anthem.

Reid can be seen below wearing No. 29:

The 26-year-old was signed by the Panthers on Sept. 27 after going the entire offseason as a free agent. Reid spent the first five years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, garnering a Pro Bowl appearance in 2013.

He was also the first NFL player to support his former teammate Colin Kaepernick by kneeling during the anthem to protest the treatment of people of color by the police.

Kaepernick was one of the first to congratulate Reid on his new gig:

Congrats 2 my brother @e_reid35, all pro safety who should have been signed the 1st day of free agency, who has signed a football contract.



He was the 1ST person 2 kneel alongside me. Eric is a social justice warrior, continues to support his family. and communities in need. pic.twitter.com/TsZOaFycYT — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 27, 2018

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers did not ask Reid about his protests during the interview process.

Reid has recorded 10 interceptions over his first five seasons in the league and brings a much-needed veteran presence to the Panthers' secondary.

While he is making his first start as a Panther against a struggling New York Giants offense, expect for him to play under a limit in order to get him reacclimated to real-time game speed.