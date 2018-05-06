Pelicans Warriors free live stream link – NBA streaming options

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to pull off the improbable against the Golden State Warriors this afternoon as they look to tie their NBA Western Conference semi-finals series. The Pelicans, who are heavy underdogs in the best-of-seven series, have already swiped one game against the reigning NBA champs and will look to truly put the pressure on them today at 3:30 p.m..

The game will be broadcast live on National TV on ABC, but you may be looking for an option to live stream the game for free.

Stream sports live with fuboTV and get a free 7-day trial.

Other options include Watch ESPN. Click here for link.

If you are really scraping for options to watch Pelicans - Warriors, you could always go this route for live streaming. Click here for free live stream link (Will be updated closer to game time).