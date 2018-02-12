Eagles 2018 seven round NFL Mock Draft version 2.0

The Eagles will need to address their offensive line and linebacking corps in April.

What did we learn about the Eagles' draft needs in 2018 from their Super Bowl win?

Well, not much.

Their needs seem to be pretty similar — some youth on the offensive line, maybe a linebacker and some depth in the secondary and receiving corps with some key names expected not to return.

But all in all, as you'd expect from the team with the last pick in the first round, weaknesses are few and far between.

That said, here's our second crack at mocking the Eagles picks in 2018:

Round 1, Pick 32

Billy Price, G, Ohio State

Bleacher Report projects Price, a versatile 6-foot-3, 300 pounder from the Buckeyes, as the 22nd best overall prospect. If Philly can nab him at 32 it will be a steal. He's shown to be the leader of Ohio State's offensive line and he can also play center. With the top tackles expected to be gone well before 32, this might be the best value and need pick available.

Round 4, Pick 31

Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia

The Eagles don't have a second or third round pick (for now), so they wont be drafting on the second day of the event. Which makes Day 3 very important. With Nigel Bradham likely to depart, the Eagles will need help at linebacker and the huge, 6-foot-5, 240 pound Bellamy fits the bill. He had 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for the SEC Champions.

Round 4, Pick 32

Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

Another expected vacancy, Patrick Robinson, could be address in the draft with the relatively big 6-foot-2 Meeks. He's also young, entering the draft as a college junior. He's had seven interceptions as a Cardinal.

Round 5, Pick 19

Bo Scarborough, RB, Alabama

No LeGarrette Blount? No problem. More size could fall to the Eagles in Round 5, as national champion running back Scarborough — at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds — could fill Blount's role as a goalline back next season.

Round 5, Pick 32

Siran Neal, S, Jacksonville State

Small school? Also no problem. It's worked well with the Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz, and after a strong Senior Bowl performance, the Eagles could take a stab at some safety depth on Neal.

Round 6, Pick 32

Cam Serigne, TE, Wake Forest

Brent Celek might retire and Trey Burton could cash in bigtime somewhere else as a free agent. So it's worth looking at a tight end to potentially back up Zach Ertz. We like Serigne, who caught nine touchdowns last season for the Demon Deacons.