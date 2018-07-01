Ronaldo quads legs: Sexiest in world confirmed - pics

Portugal fell to Uruguay, 2-1, on Saturday and was bounced from the 2018 World Cup. But the star(s) of the match were easily the quads of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Inexplicably - before a free kick late in the affair - Ronaldo jacked up his white Umbros and posed for what felt like three hours. For literally the entire world to see – Ronaldo showed that he has the finest quads this side of Rickey Henderson.

To hell with abs. Quads are where it’s at in 2018.

You and I only have quads.

Ronaldo has decis. pic.twitter.com/3AeOGc3pQs — Nathan Hoang (@nathanhoang) June 30, 2018

Red Sox find new Yankee Killers

Everything went right for the Red Sox on Saturday night in the Bronx as they crushed their rivals, 11-0. We can’t expect an outcome like that every night from the Sox against the talented Yankees, but that game may have revealed who the new “Yankee killers” are for this 2018 squad.

Chris Sale was downright “Pedro-esque” against the Bombers on Saturday night as he gave up just one hit – a single to Giancarlo Stanton – in seven innings of work. Sale could have pitched all night, but the Sox didn’t need him to as they already had nine runs by the end of the seventh. The Sox’ ace now has a 1.73 career ERA against the Yankees.

At the plate on Saturday, Rafael Devers went 5-for-5, belting a grand slam in the first inning. Last August at Yankee Stadium, Devers drilled a 102 mph fastball from Aroldis Chapman into the stands for a game-tying homer in the ninth. He is now hitting .292 with four home runs in just 69 at-bats against the Yanks.

This bodes very well for the Sox considering that an October series against their division rivals is probable.