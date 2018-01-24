Source: Erik Palmer-Brown could head to Belgium

The Manchester City signing might go on loan to Belgium instead of PSV in Holland.

USA defender Erik Palmer-Brown might be loaned out to Belgium as he develops with Manchester City. (Photo: Getty Images)

Erik Palmer-Brown is still set to sign with Manchester City, but the young American defender might not be headed to PSV Eindhoven on loan as once thought.

In December, Metro reported that the former Sporting Kansas City center back would be loaned to PSV, a juggernaut in Holland’s top division. Instead, it appears now that there might be a detour before he heads off to the Dutch side. Metro broke the news in September that Palmer-Brown would be signing with Manchester City then going on loan to Holland.

A source tells Metro that Palmer-Brown might first go to the Belgian league for the remainder of the season on loan. Then, the source said that there is a strong possibility that Palmer-Brown could join PSV on loan in time for the start of the 2018/19 season in Holland on yet another loan.

Set to turn 21-years old in April, Palmer-Brown is one of the top young center backs in the United States. He progressed through Sporting Kansas City’s youth system, played with Swope Park Rangers in the USL and then became a regular in the first team. His move to Manchester City and playing time in Belgium or Holland are key for the United States national team as they look to re-configure their backline in light of the failure to make this summer’s World Cup.

The potential for Palmer-Brown to cement himself with the national team is certainly very reachable.

Matt Miazga, signed by Chelsea two years ago, followed a similar path to the one being mapped out for Palmer-Brown. After spending some time with the English giants and making a handful of appearances, Miazga has spent the better part of the last two seasons in Holland with Vitesse.

There the former New York Red Bulls Academy product has earned regular playing time. He’s since earned several national team appearances and appears to be a building block for the revamping of the national team’s backline.

Palmer-Brown, making the move to Europe at a similar age, would benefit from one if not two seasons on loan before trying to acclimate to the English Premier League and one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester City.