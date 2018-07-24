Tweets from Giants DT Damon Harrison show a chip on his shoulder

Think that Damon Harrison is playing with a chip on his shoulder? If his tweeting is any indicator than the answer is an easy one.

The New York Giants nose tackle has never been one to shy away from social media interaction and even putting tweeters into their rightful place. But Harrison in recent days has shown that despite being one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL (and the highest paid as well) that he wants to bring it to another level this year. He’s clearly coming into camp with something to prove.

On Tuesday morning, Harrison responded to a tweet about C.J. Mosley and Telvin Smith by Pro Football Focus. The acclaimed analytics site put out a tweet about run defenders and Harrison, one of the top-ranked run defenders in the league, seemed to take some exception to the information:

Aren’t those linebackers? Asking for a friend 😊 https://t.co/VfRvYJ5yBF — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) July 24, 2018

Fair point all around, certainly.

A few days earlier, however, the player nicknamed ‘Snacks’ did have a PFF tweet that he liked, re-tweeting about his run stop percentage being the best among interior defensive linemen in the league last year. It is an undisputed fact that Harrison is dominant against the run and one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league over the past five years:

Snacks is on another level! pic.twitter.com/hRkDvSg3iu — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 21, 2018

But between these two interactions with Pro Football Focus, Harrison also went after a Philadelphia Eagles fan who didn’t agree with the original PFF tweet that ranked the Giants defensive tackle as the best against the run in 2017. Harrison couldn’t let it go when the fan tweeted (and included the Giants player in the tweet) that “he isn’t good at all lol”:

Boy you sleep. I work too hard to let a clown like you say some shit like that out of that dry ass mouth. Watch ya mouth and go about your business. I’m me...nothing more nothing less https://t.co/40QjtDNGDe — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) July 21, 2018

It is typical banter from Harrison but something he should be used to. Cut from his high school team and then failing to make a junior college team, Harrison still found a way to the NFL. From working at Walmart to attending NAIA program William Penn, Harrison has always taken the road less traveled.

In the NFL, despite being dominant against the run, he has yet to make the Pro Bowl or the All-Pro list, a ludicrous omission given his production with the Giants and the New York Jets over the past five years.