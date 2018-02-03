Update, Will, Janet Jackson, perform, with, Timberlake, at, Super Bowl

The latest regarding the rumors that Ms. Jackson will be in Minneapolis

It would be surprising if there was not a "surprise" during the Super Bowl LII halftime show featuring Justin Timberlake. Rumors regarding an appearance by Timberlake's NSYNC compadres and singer Janet Jackson have been so built up at this point that it would be seen as a disappointment if one or both did not happen.

Regarding Jackson specifically - the odds of her making a guest appearance on stage with Timberlake this year as she did 14 years ago are currently +425 (good, but not great). The odds of Jackson having another "wardrobe malfunction" as she did 14 years ago on stage with Timberlake are +1500 (incredibly long odds).

Timberlake attempted to debunk the rumors at his Super Bowl press conference this week but the buzz has not died down.

"To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests," Timberlake said. "We talked about it a lot. There's a whole list - I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, I heard. From NSYNC to Jay [Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet, but this year I'm just excited. My band, the Tennessee Kids, I feel like they're my special guests and I'm excited this year to rock the stage. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

Jackson has not been in the news much lately other than her getting back together with Jermaine Dupris this past December. The couple had separated in 2009.