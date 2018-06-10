Washington Capitals NHL celebration interrupted by fan flashing

The sight of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head triggered sheer ecstasy from Washington Capitals fans on Thursday night.

As die-hard Caps fans raucously cheered, one elated — and perhaps, intoxicated — fan managed to steal the spotlight from Ovechkin and the newly-crowned Stanley Cup champions for just a few seconds … and she went viral for doing so.

As Ovechkin paraded the Stanley Cup around the ice at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas fresh off the Capitals’ 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights to clinch the 4-1 series on Thursday night, one fan wearing a white dress exposed her breasts and pressed them up against the glass for Capitals’ players — not to mention the world — to see.

Stanley Cup boobies on the glass pic.twitter.com/immxJgmps2 — DL (@davelozo) June 8, 2018

Ovechkin didn’t see the woman flashing her breasts, but several Capitals players, including Brooks Orpik and Devante Smith-Pelly, momentarily took their eyes off the Stanley Cup prize for a few seconds.

I’m absolutely dead at everyone turning away from the Stanley Cup to look back at boobs on the glass pic.twitter.com/htPvQ6TWsJ — DL (@davelozo) June 8, 2018

We guess that’s what can happen when the Capitals clinch the Stanley Cup for the first time in the franchise’s 43-year history and Ovechkin finally gets what had been eluding him over the course of his brilliant 13 seasons in the NHL.

"It doesn't matter what happened before," Ovechkin, who was named playoff MVP, said, as reported by The Associated Press. "We just won it."

He added: "We did it. That's all that matters. Look at the smiles on my teammates. This is something you'll never forget. This moment, I'll remember for the rest of my life. I'm so happy. It's unbelievable."