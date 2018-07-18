What did Josh Hader say on Twitter? Anti gay racist transcript

If your name is Josh, and you're a young professional athlete about to be on a national stage for the first time - it might be a good time to check those tweets you sent out when you were 17. Three months after Twitter sleuths got the best of quarterback Josh Allen ahead of the NFL Draft, they outed Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader for racist and homophobic tweets. What did Josh Hader say on Twitter?

Warning: these tweets that Hader sent out are extremely offensive.

The tweets were all over social media by the end of Tuesday's night's MLB All-Star Game, and Hader has already apologized. What did Josh Hader say on Twitter?

"You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old," Hader told ESPN. "As a child I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn't reflect on who I am as a person today, and that's just what it is.

"Obviously, when you're a kid, you just tweet what's on your mind, and you know, that's what's on," Hader said.

What did Josh Hader say on Twitter

Here are the NSFW things Hader said in 2011 and 2012 on Twitter.

"I don't give a damn, I'm a triply nigger. Fuck my lungs, fuck my liver!"

"Wow! Haha nah who am I getting I was a little nigger nigger."

"Hahahaha yeah to bad I'm fucking grounded nigger can't do shit."

"I hate gay people."

"Gay people freak me out, this dude comes in with pony shirts and a pony map bag #thefuck."

Hader was rocked in his first All-Star appearance Tuesday night, allowing four hits - including a two-run home run - to Seattle's Jean Segura. The American League wound up winning the game, 8-6, in extra innings. A look at what did Josh Hader say on Twitter?

Hader said he wasn't aware of the controversy until after the game.

"I just came in and my phone was blowing up," Hader said. "There's no excuse for what was said. I'm deeply sorry for what I've said and it doesn't reflect my beliefs going on now."