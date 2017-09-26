One of the world's most popular video games is set to hit the shelves this week.

FIFA 18 is set to hit stores worldwide on Friday, Sept. 29. (Photo: Getty Images)

With Real Madrid and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo adorning the front cover of one of the world's most popular video games, FIFA 18 is set to be released worldwide this week.

The soccer game that has become a phenomenon in the United States continues to grow and gives its participants a bigger, better version of the beautiful game.

Continue below for release date information and a look at the game:

When does FIFA 18 come out?

Release Date: Friday, Sept. 29

Pre-order (Ronaldo edition): Tuesday, Sept. 26

What systems is FIFA 18 featured on?

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC

How much will FIFA 18 cost and what is in each version?

Standard version: $54.99

-Up to five FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) jumbo premium gold packs

-Cristiano Ronaldo FUT loan player for five matches

-Eight special edition FUT kits designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

Ronaldo edition: $79.99

-Three days early access

-20 FUT jumbo premium gold packs

-Cristiano Ronaldo FUT loan player for five matches

-Eight special edition FUT kits designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

Icon edition: $89.99

-Three days early access

-40 FUT jumbo premium gold packs

-One, three-match FUT 'Team of the Week' loan player for 20 weeks

-Cristiano Ronaldo FUT loan player for five matches

-Ronald Nazario FUT Icon loan player for five matches

-Eight special edition FUT kits designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

How does it look?

Working with Frostbite, it's safe to say that this year's edition of FIFA will be the most visually awe-inspiring and most authentic experience:

What else is inside?

There is also the return of Alex Hunter, a virtual player that FIFA 17 participants were able to steer toward Premier League glory in England.

But he could be on the move in FIFA 18 and you can help control his destiny: