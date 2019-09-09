Stand Up For Heroes returns for its 13th year this November - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It was recently announced that the annual Stand Up For Heroes charity event will be returning the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for a night of comedy and music to raise money and awareness to the Bob Woodward Foundation that supports the families of wounded, ill, or injured veterans. This event will return for it’s 13th year on Monday, November 4th and will act as the kick-off to the New York Comedy Festival.

“Even after 13 years of Stand Up for Heroes, the event continues to inspire our audience and our nation,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, in a recent release. “We can’t forget that these brave individuals stand up to serve in our military, and we need to show our support by standing up for them in return.”

As with years in the past, the event will be anchored by two of Jersey’s finest with Jon Stewart acting as the night’s MC and music from the Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen. The only other two confirmed comedians for the night are fellow Daily Show-affiliated comics John Oliver, Hasan Minaj and Ronnie Cheng. The show has always attracted a wide variety of high-profile special appearances and surprises stand-up sets from some of the most famous comedians working today, so the price of your ticket will no-doubt give you your bang for your buck as well as contribute to a noble cause.

Jon Stewart hosting Stand Up For Heroes. Photo: Getty Images

Throughout the history of this event, Stand Up For Heroes has welcomed such acts as Tony Bennett, Jimmy Car, Eric Church, Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and Robin Williams who had all lent their talents to make a difference.

Since its inception, the event has raised over 50 million dollars for the charity and plans to keep this momentum going.

“The New York Comedy Festival is extremely proud to continue to partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes,” said Caroline Hirsch, Founder of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway, and Board Member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, in a release. “This special event continues to bring joy and laughter to the extraordinary veterans who have risked their lives for our country. It is a humbling feeling to provide support for veterans and their families.”

Tickets to this year’s Stand Up For Heroes go on sale on Tuesday, September 10 at 12pm ET and can be purchased through bobwoodrufffoundation.org, nycomedyfestival.com and ticketmaster.com.