The best things to buy on Black Friday 2019 - Metro US

Black Friday is finally here. We can all agree, there’s nothing like getting a great deal, especially when purchasing gifts during the holiday season. From new televisions to jewelry, there’s nothing like finding the perfect gift for someone.

WalletHub’s holiday shopping survey revealed was that 52 percent of people don’t think Black Friday offers the best deals, but that doesn’t deter folks from shopping on the retail holiday.

When it comes to the holiday season, the most coveted gifts are actually gift cards followed by electronics, but what are the best deals? According to WalletHub, it’s jewelry, which is discounted at a whopping 70 percent, followed by books, movies and music at 44 percent and apparel and accessories coming in at 39 percent.

The study compared popular retailer deals with Amazon’s deals. If the priced were lower than Amazon’s, they were considered a “good” deal. Here’s who topped the list:

• Big Lots

• Harbor Freight

• Exchange

• Meijer

• Cosco Wholesale

• True Value

• Office Depot/ Office Max

• Stage

• ACE

• Nordstrom

Here are some of the top deals from these well-known retailers:

Best Buy: LG 6.3-cu. ft. Slide-In Electric Range with ProBake Convection, $1,000

Costco: Walton 56-in. 3-in-1 TV Stand, $175

JC Penney: Shark ION Robot Vacuum R76 with Wi-Fi, $180

Kmart: 0.7. Cu. Ft. Chef Commercial Microwave – White, $50

Kohls: Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, $150

Macys: Victorinox Mens Chronograph Night Vision Black Ion-Plated Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, $448

New York & Company: Faux Fur Collar Puffer Jacket, $50

Nordstrom: MARC JACOBS The Tag 27 Tote, $150

Sears: Craftsman 13-Drawer Heavy Duty Ball-Bearing 3-pc. Tool Chest Combo – Black, $350

Staples: HP 17.3” Laptop, Intel Core i3-8145U, 8GB Memory, Win 10 Home, $300

Target: Chicco Bravo travel system – Nottingham, $250

Walmart: Vizio 65” 4K Smart LED HDR UHDTV, $398

For more deals on Black Friday 2019, visit wallethub.com.