7 Boston restaurants with patios you need to check out this summer

The warm weather has kicked into full gear, which means it's about to get pretty busy for Boston restaurants with patios. Since there are so many al fresco options to check out around the city, we've put together a handy guide to a few you definitely need to check out this summer.

Anthem Kitchen + Bar

The historic Faneuil Hall may be a bit of tourist trap, but it's still a pretty great area to grab a bite. Enjoy a few sips and snacks on the patio at Anthem Kitchen + Bar as you watch all the non-locals try to figure out where they're going.

101 S. Market, Faneuil Hall, Boston, anthem-boston.com

Coppersmith

This South Boston hotspot has one of the best outdoor seating areas in the city. Coppersmith's picnic-style Airdeck features a vintage Airstream that serves up craft beer, wine and cocktails all season long. Visitors can also munch on platters that are delivered in Radio Flyer Wagons, as well as go head-to-head with outdoor games like cornhole.

40 W. 3rd, South Boston, coppersmithboston.com

Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar

Sip on margaritas and fill up on great Mexican food at the new Lolita location in Fort Point. Guests who swing by this summer will also get the chance to enjoy a great view of the waterfront with the restaurant's new patio.

253 Summer St., Boston, lolitamexican.com

LuLu’s Allston

Owned by Olivia Culpo's family and featuring "Chopped" champion Sarah Wade in the kitchen, Lulu's is already a must-try destination in Allston. Now the popular eatery has a newly renovated patio area, complete with a bocce court.

421 Cambridge St., Allston, lulusallston.com

Oak Long Bar + Kitchen

The patio at this popular Copley Square restaurant has a new look, plus some new bites and drinks. The outdoor area now has an array of couches and high-top tables, as well as its own special menu. Guests at the patio can sip on bottled and frozen cocktails, fill up on oysters during a daily happy hour and cool off with boozy popsicles.

138 St. James Ave., Boston, oaklongbarkitchen.com

Southern Proper

In addition to serving up some great southern food in the South End, the recently opened eatery also has a scenic patio area. Take in some rays while munching on delicious bites by executive chef Jason Cheek.

600 Harrison Ave., Boston, southernproperboston.com

SRV

SRV—short for Serene Republic of Venice, not Stevie Ray Vaughan—has a beautiful patio area, featuring market-style lighting, lush greenery and seating for up to 46 people. Feast on traditional Venetian dishes while sipping on Italian wines and cocktails at this South End hotspot.

569 Columbus Ave., Boston, srvboston.com