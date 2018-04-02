Here's the lineup for A Taste of Ginger 2018

Get ready to feast for a good cause when A Taste of Ginger returns this month.
Now in its 14th year, the annual event gives foodies a chance to munch on tasty treats from all corners of Boston's culinary scene while raising funds for the Joslin Diabetes Center's Asian American Diabetes Initiative. The AADI helps to improve the health and quality of life for Asian Americans living with diabetes through a combination of education outreach, research and treatment.
Held at the Museum of Fine Arts, guests can expect a ton of awesome dishes at this year's installment of A Taste of Ginger, including pulled pork sliders with sweet and spicy coleslaw by The Smoke Shop's Andy Husbands, and tea-smoked duck crostini with charred hoi sin sauce and Maldon salt by Night Market executive chef Jason Tom from Night Market.
Check out the full lineup of restaurants and chefs that will be attending this year's event below.
A Taste of Ginger 2018
Anoush'ella Saj Kitchen
Nina Festekjian
Basho Express
Scott Jenson
Banyan Bar + Refuge
Johnny Ngo
Bencotto North End
Fabio Di Censo
BLR by Shojo
Brian Moy
Bon Me
Patrick Lynch and Ali Fong
Cafenation
Alvin Tsang
Cambridge School of Culinary Arts
Matthew Grymek
Casa B
Alberto Cabre
Changsho Restaurant
Wesley Chen
China Pearl
Brian Moy
Chinatown Cafe
Raymond Eng
Chubby Chickpea
Avi Shemtov
Dharani
Devanand Chinta
Flour Bakery + Cafe
Joanne Chang
Frenchie Boston
Alex Falconer
Fuji at Ink Block
Jimmy Liang
Harvard Sweet Boutique
Sue George
Masala Art
Shikha Kapoor
MEM Tea Imports
Gilbert Tsang
Modern Pastry
Shannon Barnes
Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Brian Flagg
Myers + Chang
Karen Akunowicz
Night Market
Jason Tom
Pagu
Tracy Chang
Parsnip
Jimmy Salomone
Ruckus
Brian Moy
Shojo
Brian Moy
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Sumiao Chen
Summer Shack
Jasper White
Sweet Basil
Dave Becker
The Smoke Shop BBQ
Andy Husbands
Twelve Hours
Tarita Charoenvesyangkul
If you go:
April 9, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $250, joslin.org/ginger