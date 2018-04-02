Here's the lineup for A Taste of Ginger 2018

Find out which of Boston's culinary stars are bringing tasty treats to this year's event.

A Taste of Ginger returns to the MFA in April. Photo by Tracy Chang

Get ready to feast for a good cause when A Taste of Ginger returns this month.

Now in its 14th year, the annual event gives foodies a chance to munch on tasty treats from all corners of Boston's culinary scene while raising funds for the Joslin Diabetes Center's Asian American Diabetes Initiative. The AADI helps to improve the health and quality of life for Asian Americans living with diabetes through a combination of education outreach, research and treatment.

Held at the Museum of Fine Arts, guests can expect a ton of awesome dishes at this year's installment of A Taste of Ginger, including pulled pork sliders with sweet and spicy coleslaw by The Smoke Shop's Andy Husbands, and tea-smoked duck crostini with charred hoi sin sauce and Maldon salt by Night Market executive chef Jason Tom from Night Market.

Check out the full lineup of restaurants and chefs that will be attending this year's event below.

A Taste of Ginger 2018

Anoush'ella Saj Kitchen

Nina Festekjian

Basho Express

Scott Jenson

Banyan Bar + Refuge

Johnny Ngo

Bencotto North End

Fabio Di Censo

BLR by Shojo

Brian Moy

Bon Me

Patrick Lynch and Ali Fong

Cafenation

Alvin Tsang

Cambridge School of Culinary Arts

Matthew Grymek

Casa B

Alberto Cabre

Changsho Restaurant

Wesley Chen

China Pearl

Brian Moy

Chinatown Cafe

Raymond Eng

Chubby Chickpea

Avi Shemtov

Dharani

Devanand Chinta

Flour Bakery + Cafe

Joanne Chang

Frenchie Boston

Alex Falconer

Fuji at Ink Block

Jimmy Liang

Harvard Sweet Boutique

Sue George

Masala Art

Shikha Kapoor

MEM Tea Imports

Gilbert Tsang

Modern Pastry

Shannon Barnes

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Brian Flagg

Myers + Chang

Karen Akunowicz

Night Market

Jason Tom

Pagu

Tracy Chang

Parsnip

Jimmy Salomone

Ruckus

Brian Moy

Shojo

Brian Moy

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

Sumiao Chen

Summer Shack

Jasper White

Sweet Basil

Dave Becker

The Smoke Shop BBQ

Andy Husbands

Twelve Hours

Tarita Charoenvesyangkul

If you go:

April 9, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $250, joslin.org/ginger