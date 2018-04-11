Boston Comedy Come Up puts the spotlight on local stand-up stars

See Tony V, Lamont Price and more perform at the Boston Comedy Come Up. Left Photo by Getty Images; Right Photo Provided

The Boston comedy scene has produced a ton of big stars over the years, so it's no surprise that the city continues churn out talent left and right.

Fans will get a chance to see some of the Hub's best up-and-coming performers this weekend when the Boston Comedy Come Up takes over the Shubert Theatre. Saturday's show features a stacked up lineup of local stand-up stars, including Lamont Price, Dan Boulger, Bethany Van Delft, Will Noonan, Mike Whitman, Dan Crohn, Orlando Baxter and Graig Murphy. And to top things off, Boston comedy veteran Tony V will serve as host for the evening.

According to Price, who's cut his teeth over the years on stages all across the Boston area, including Boston Calling, his hometown is very similar to New York and Los Angeles when it comes to creating top comedy talents.

"Boston is one of those cities that produces amazing comics," the Dorchester says. "There's so much talent coming up."

While there's no shortage of great comics in the Hub, Price admits that there aren't as many career-changing opportunities in Boston like you would find in the Big Apple or L.A. Although it makes it a bit harder to take the next step in the entertainment world, there are advantages to working in the Boston comedy scene.

"New York is different just because there's more outside pressure, more changes for failure," Price says. "Here you have the opportunity to get good over a span of time without really any scrunity from the industry unless you're put in those situations."

Price adds that there's a kinship among Boston comics and comedians here are more willing to help each other out, as opposed to the competitive comedy scene in places like New York. That camaraderie is why Price is excited to perform alongside his fellow locals at the Boston Comedy Come Up.

"It's not often we get to work together," he says. "It's great when you get something like this come along, get to all hang out and be together."

Once the weekend show is over, though, don't expect Price to get involved in any Marathon-related festivities.

"I do what I do every Marathon Monday, and that's hide from white people," Price jokes. "Beer doesn't taste the same at 4 o'clock in the afternoon. It tastes like problems amiss."

If you go:

April 14, 7:30 p.m., Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremon St., Boston, $31, bochcenter.org