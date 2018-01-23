Boston park bans Will Smith, Rocky and Philadelphia-themed products

The former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" isn't welcomed at this Boston Park. Photos by Getty Images

A Boston park is taking a stand against Eagles fans ahead of Super Bowl LII.

The Esplanade Association, the nonprofit behind the Hub's Charles River Esplanade, announced an interesting new rule change on Tuesday that probably won't go over well with any visitors from the City of Brotherly Love. According to a release, Philadelphia-themed products will temporarily be banned from the 3.5 mile area between the Museum of Science and the Boston University Bridge.

The rule change will stay in effect until Monday, Feb. 5, the day after the Eagles take on the Patriots in Minnesota at this year's Super Bowl.

Besides Eagles jerseys, all Philadelphia sports apparel has been banned, including Flyers, Phillies and 76ers gear. Anything in the color of "Midnight Green" has also been barred from the park.

The Esplanade Association is taking things a step further, announcing that "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star and Philly native Will Smith, as well as "Rocky" actor Sylvester Stallone, won't be allowed to enjoy the park either. Hopefully they weren't planning any trips to Boston anytime soon.

Philly food items are taking a hit as well. Cheesteak sandwiches, soft preztels, Philadelphia brand cream cheese and Crisco are all banned.

"We realized that appearing in a Super Bowl for only the third time – and first time since losing to the Patriots in 2005 – was disorienting for Philadelphia fans and that clarity on acceptable items to bring in our park should be offered," exxecutive director of the Esplanade Association Michael Nichols said in a statement. "Given the Patriots are appearing in their record-extending 10th Super Bowl, we understand this information may not be needed by most park visitors."

It'll be interesting to see if any parks in Philadelphia decide to retaliate by banning lobster rolls, Tom Brady jerseys and Mark Wahlberg, although the Boston actor might have a pass since he starred as a former Eagles player in the 2006 flick "Invincible."