5 ways to make the most of Boston Pride Parade 2018 weekend

Revelers will march from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza when the Boston Pride Parade 2018 takes over this weekend. Now in its 48th year, Saturday's celebration of the LGBTQ community is the marquee event of the city's annual Pride Week festivities, which wrap up on June 10. Before the fun officially comes to a close, here are five ways to make the most of things this weekend.

1. March and dance with Elizabeth Warren

If you still need to make parade plans, Elizabeth Warren has some ideas. The Massachusetts senator will once again march—and dance—during the annual festivities, and her team is inviting folks to join in on the fun this Saturday. Melissa Etheridge will also reportedly be there Sen. Warren. For those who want to boogie down with the senator, RSVP at my.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/boston-pride-2018.

2. Fuel up

Whether you need a quick bite before the Boston Pride Parade 2018, or want to fuel up afterwards, these bars and restaurants have you covered. Stop by Red Lantern through Sunday to enjoy Pride Week specials named after famous LGBTQ stars, such as a George Takei Tataki and Ru Paul's Drag Dumplings.

On Saturday, Harvest in Harvard Square will host a Pride pop-up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. featuring funky doughtnut specials, while the Beehive in the South End is teaming up with Harpoon for a Pride beer garden, which will be open between 9:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Speaking of beer, the Samuel Adams tap room has a "Love Conquers Ale" on draft, a blackberry basil lime gose, which will be available while supplies last.

Precinct Kitchen + Bar will also have a Pride celebration on Saturday dubbed Rainbows & Rosé. Head to the Back Bay hotspot to sip on peach rosé sangria and party to music by DJ Obey, who's bringing the beats starting at 1 p.m.

3. Set sail

The Pride Week fun hits the high seas with Classic Harbor Lines' Drag Brunch Cruise on Sunday. Tickets to the event are $70 and include a three-course brunch, signature cocktails, plus special drag performances. For more information, check out boston-sailing.com.

4. Rock out

After the Boston Pride Parade 2018 wraps up, stick around City Hall Plaza to enjoy a special concert between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Hosted by Fast Freddy and Verna Turbulence, the lineup includes headliners Martha Wash and Big Freedia, plus Long Arm Rex, Boketto The Wolf, Happy Little Clouds, Justin Dearborn, Niya Norwood and Queens with a Mission.

5. Party time

There are plenty of Pride parties going on around the city before and after the parade this weekend. The Revere Hotel Boston Common is hosting a big bash on its rooftop betwee 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, which includes raw bar and drink specials. Admission is $20 and tickets are available via Eventbrite. A number of block parties are also scheduled to go down in Jamaica Plain, Back Bay and other areas of Boston on Saturday and Sunday, with full details available at bostonpride.org. Pride Week will wrap up at the Seaport nightclub The Grand, which is hosting a special finale party on Sunday night.