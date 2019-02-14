7 of Boston’s most romantic restaurants

Restaurants and romance go hand-in-hand. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day dinner or planning that now-it’s-serious date, these spots may prove just the spark you need.

1. Select Oyster Bar

New England clam chowder is fine and dandy, but it’s hard to feel amorous after finishing a cup. A more Valentine-friendly approach to seafood can be found at Select Oyster Bar, whose Mediterranean-inspired dishes are light, often raw, and always delicious. Its tiny, bistro-style setup within a Back Bay brownstone is just icing on the cake.

50 Gloucester St.

2. Tony & Elaine’s

Times change, but the romantic appeal of a red-sauce Italian joint has never gone out of style. Newly opened Tony & Elaine’s carries on the tradition in the North End with all the red-check tablecloths and chicken Parmesan your hearts desire.

111 North Washington St.

3. Pabu

Like the sushi it serves, the dining room at Pabu in the Millennium Tower is at once minimalist and strikingly beautiful. Whether you’re seated in an intimate booth or at the 15-seat sushi bar under a hand painted mural of Japanese cranes, you’ll find no deficit of charm at this upscale izayaka.

3 Franklin St.

4. Pier 6

Views of the city skyline, views of the waterfront, and shellfish platters: evergreen romantic tropes, all. You’ll receive every one of them in abundance at this tri-level spot on the Charlestown Navy Yard.

1 8th St., Charlestown

5. Juliet

Romance can be opulent, and romance can be cozy. Tiny Juliet in Union Square falls squarely into the former category; even its busiest nights feel like a dinner party inside someone else’s kitchen.

257 Washington St., Somerville

6. Bar Lyon

From the red tufted banquettes to the white tile floors, Bar Lyon is making a full-court press for that classic French bistro feel. If the aesthetics alone don’t warm your partner’s heart, the traditional fare—from French onion soup to steak au poivre—certainly will.

1750 Washington St.

7. Boston Chops

Wine, roses, and chocolate in heart-shaped boxes are fine and dandy, but some romances require a perfectly cooked steak. Both Boston Chops locations provide a glitzy backdrop for carnivorous wish fulfillment.

1375 Washington St.; 52 Temple Place