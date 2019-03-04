Chef Jody Adams brings CBD-infused dinner to Boston

A CBD-infused dinner is coming to Boston.

Trade, a globally-focused restaurant on the Greenway, is preparing a prix fixe dinner around the hemp-derived substance. On Saturday, March 9, the Mediterranean-style restaurant is hosting a four-course dinner featuring CBD-infused dishes and wine pairing for $175.

The hemp CBD products in the dinner have less than 0.3 percent of THC, so no psychoactive effects will occur. Co-owner chef Jody Adams is working in joint collaboration with chef David Ferragamo and The Healing Rose for Trade's exciting new event.

Chef Jody Adams brings reef-inery to Trade

Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is the non-psychoactive substance in marijuana, and reportedly has vast health benefits including pain relief, reducing anxiety and depression as well as reducing cancer-related symptoms. Because of these benefits, CBD is becoming popular around Boston with CBD chocolates from by CHLOE, sparkling water from Recess and now, at restaurants.

Trade’s chef Adams is partnering with chef Ferragamo of Euphoric Food and Laura Boehner of The Healing Rose for this CBD dinner. Chef Adams has many accolades on her resume, such as being a two-time James Beard winner. Her restaurant Rialto is also one of the top 20 restaurants in the country according Esquire magazine, and she's been in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, as well as competed on BRAVO TV’s popular "Top Chef Masters" in 2010.

The partners of this impressive dinner have their own impressive credentials. Chef Ferragamo, born and raised in Massachusetts, started a private chef company at age 18 while he was still attending culinary school. Today, Euphoric Food uses nutritional cannabis to create an elevated experience.

Meanwhile, The Healing Rose team works to create CBD-infused body care products with natural and organic ingredients. By combining organic herbs, essential oils and 100 percent THC-free Cannabidiol oil, The Healing Rose creates high-quality pain-relieving butters and oils.

The first course of four includes roasted heirloom carrots with pistachio cake, blood orange, radish and goat cheese. The second course includes spinach doppio raviolis with lamb shank, polenta, brown butter and Calcagno cheese. The third course includes a halibut a la plancha with hemp seed skordalia (garlic and potato mash), baby artichoke and salmoriglio sauce. By the time the big finale comes out, a chocolate and toasted marshmallow mousse, diners are going to be feeling good.

In addition to the food, the evening features a wine and a cocktail hour from 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m., with dinner immediately after from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

March 9, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Trade, 540 Atlantic Ave, Boston, $175, trade-boston.com