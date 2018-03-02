Check out our guide to the top comedy shows in Boston this spring. Photo by Getty Images

Everyone can use a good laugh once in a while. Luckily, there are plenty of awesome comics coming to town over the next few months. Check out our guide to the top comedy shows in Boston this spring.

Comedy Shows in Boston for Spring 2018

Sebastian Maniscalco

It's taken some time, but the Illinois native has finally risen the ranks to become one of the highest-paid comedians in the world. Maniscalco will take over The Wilbur for 10 shows in March in support of his new book, "Stay Hungry."

March 23-31, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $69+, thewilbur.com

Craig Robinson

The musically-gifted "Office" alum is heading to Medford for a hilarious night of comedy and jams. See Robinson and his Nasty Delicious band when they take over the Chevalier Theatre in Apri.

April 6, 8 p.m., Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $27+, chevaliertheatre.com

Jimmy O. Yang

Best known for his role as Jian-Yang on the hit HBO series "Silicon Valley," the comic also spent some time in Boston recently to play Dun Meng in Mark Wahlberg's Marathon bombing drama "Patriots Day." Yang will be back in the Hub this April when his "How to American" tour stops at Laugh Boston.

April 8, 8 p.m., Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $25, laughboston.com

Roy Wood Jr.

The comedy veteran has been a breakout star as a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and is now hosting the hit series "This is Not Happening." See him perform live when he comes to Boston in April.

April 13, 7:30 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $24, thewilbur.com

Boston Comedy Come Up

See some of the area's best up-and-coming comics bring the laughs to the Shubert Theatre for this epic comedy showcase. Boston coemdians Lamont Price, Will Noonan, Dan Boulger and more are all set to perform, and local legend Tony V is set to host.

April 14, 7:30 p.m., Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, bochcenter.org

Women in Comedy Festival

The four-day fest returns to the Hub in April with a stacked lineup of stars. Tig Notaro headlines this year's festivities with a show at the Chevalier Theatre on April 21.

April 19-22, various locations, wicf.com

Anthony Jeselnik

The Pittsburgh native became a viral sensation when he skewered people's "thoughts and prayers" on social media with his 2015 special for Netflix. Even though he's a Steelers fan, you definitely don't want to miss Jeselnik perform when he comes to town this spring.

April 26, 10 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $32, thewilbur.com

Nick Swardson

The always entertaining comic and actor has made a name for himself over the years with appearance is comedy hits like "Grandma's Boy," "Blades of Glory" and "Reno 911!". Swardson will be back in the Hub for a night of laughs at The Wilbur in May.

May 27, 9:45 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $49, thewilbur.com