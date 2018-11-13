Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund gets ready for his first trip to Boston

From Crusoe, The Worldly Wiener Dog: Further Adventures with the Celebrity Dachshund. Copyright © 2018 by Ryan Beauchesne and reprinted with permission of St. Martin's Press.

No pet is riding higher these days than Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund. Not only did he recently celebrate his ninth birthday, but the fuzzy social media personality was also named the Animal Star of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards, and he just released his second book "Crusoe, the Worldly Wiener Dog: Further Adventures with the Celebrity Dachshund."

In celebration of his new book—a perfect stocking stuffer for all the dog lovers out there, by the way—Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund and his owner Ryan Beauchesne are hitting the road for signings in the U.S. and his native Canada through the winter. As part of the tour, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund will make his first ever trip to Boston with a stop at the Brookline Booksmith on Thursday night.

According to Beauchesne, the lovable pup has been such an amazing gift to his life, as he wouldn't have been able to travel across the globe over the years if it wasn't for his Internet-famous, canine companion.

"He’s given us so many experiences and privileges that we never would’ve otherwise had," Beauchesne tells Metro. "We never would’ve enjoyed this if it wasn’t for our little dog."

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund ships up to Boston for the first time

The book, a follow-up to the New York Times bestseller "Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund: Adventures of the Wiener Dog Extraordinaire," features more than 250 images plus stories that are "all written from Crusoe’s perspective." The book includes cute photos from trips to Switzerland, Mexico, France, Italy, Germany and plenty of other amazing destinations from their recent travels.

Beauchesne admits that he never could've imagined Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund's rise to stardom when he first created a blog for his pup, who was only one years old at the time. Now, the Internet sensation boasts nearly 3 million Facebook followers and more than 650,000 fans on Instagram. Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund even has his own video series these days, ranging from fishing trips to hilarious movie parodies (usually accompanied by a cute costume or two).

"He’s allowed me to express my creativity and my passions through him," says Beauchesne, who has a background in digital marketing. "I think dogs are relatable to a lot of people, and kind of an escape from all the crazy things that are happening."

Although Crusoe was dubbed a "Celebrity Dachshund" by his owner before all the social media fame, he's clearly become a bit more of a diva.

"It was supposed to be more ironic-funny, in that he thought he was more of a celebrity than he actually is," Beauchesne reveals. "He’s kind of somewhat become the celebrity he always thought he was... He definitely knows what he wants, when he wants it."

As for what's next for Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund and his faithful owner, Beauchesne hopes to continue their popular video series as well as explore any interesting business opportunities that come up.

"I would like to do more episodes," says Beachesne. "There’s some business side ventures, but really it’s the creative content that interests me the most."