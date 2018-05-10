Here's the complete schedule for Free Fun Fridays 2018

Free Fun Fridays are back to brighten up your summer.
The Highland Street Foundation has announced the full schedule for this year's installment of the program, which offers free admission to dozens of museums and cultural institutions around Massachussets on select Fridays throughout the season. The list of participating venues has expanded by quite a bit since Free Fun Fridays started in 2009, as 100 spots around the Bay State have joined the festivities for 2018.
A few highlights from this year's schedule include free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts on July 20, the Arnold Arboretum on July 27 and the Franklin Park Zoo on Aug. 3.
Check out the full Free Fun Fridays 2018 schedule below.
Free Fun Fridays 2018 schedule
June 29
Lyric Stage Company of Boston
MIT Museum
Berkshire Theatre Group
Nantucket Whaling Museum
The Mount: Edith Wharton’s Home
Concord Museum
Worcester Art Museum
Clark Art Institute
Children’s Museum in Easton
Edward Gorey House
July 6
Boston Children’s Museum
Peabody Essex Museum
Cape Cod Maritime Museum
Battleship Cove
Amelia Park Children’s Museum
Gore Place
Falmouth Museums on the Green
Hancock Shaker Village
Pilgrim Hall Museum
New England Quilt Museum
July 13
Edward M. Kennedy Institute
Charles River Watershed
Larz Anderson Auto Museum
Chesterwood
The Telephone Museum
Ventfort Hall Mansion Gilded Age
The Sports Museum
Children’s Museum at Holyoke
International Volleyball Hall of Fame
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
July 20
Museum of Fine Arts
Gloucester Stage Company
The Gardens at Elm Bank
Chatham Shark Center
New Bedford Whaling Museum
Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association
Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History
Springfield Museums
Discovery Museum
The Hall at Patriot Place
July 27
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
Boston Symphony Orchestra Tanglewood
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
JFK Hyannis Museum
Fitchburg Art Museum
Old Colony History Museum
Boston Athenӕum
Sandwich Glass Museum
Arnold Arboretum
Museum of Russian Icons
August 3
Franklin Park Zoo
Cape Cod Museum of Art
The Children’s Museum of Greater Fall River
Davis Museum
Naumkeag
Worcester Historical Museum
Osterville Historical Museum
Historic Deerfield
The Eric Carle Museum
Paragon Carousel
August 10
Boston Harbor Islands
Institute of Contemporary Art
Jacob’s Pillow
Cahoon Museum of American Art
Nichols House Museum
Museum of the National Center of Afro-American Artists
Wenham Museum
Fuller Craft Museum
The Greenway Carousel
Freedom Trail Foundation
August 17
JFK Presidential Library & Museum
Plimoth Plantation
Commonwealth Museum
Lynn Museum
New England Historic Genealogical Society
Fort Devens Museum
Fruitlands Museum
Old State House
Berkshire Museum
Museum of the First Corps of Cadets
August 24
Harvard Museums
Buttonwood Park Zoo
MASS MoCA
Heritage Museums & Gardens
Cape Cod Children’s Museum
Smith College Museum of Art
The Old Manse
Emily Dickinson Museum
Hull Lifesaving Museum
Museum of African American History
August 31
Old Sturbridge Village
EcoTarium
Norman Rockwell Museum
Cape Cod Museum of Natural History
Chatham Marconi Maritime Center
USS Constitution Museum
Cape Ann Museum
Griffin Museum of Photography
Provincetown Art Museum
The Mary Baker Eddy Library