Here's the complete schedule for Free Fun Fridays 2018

Explore dozens of museums and cultural institutions around Massachusetts for free this summer.

Free Fun Fridays are back to brighten up your summer.

The Highland Street Foundation has announced the full schedule for this year's installment of the program, which offers free admission to dozens of museums and cultural institutions around Massachussets on select Fridays throughout the season. The list of participating venues has expanded by quite a bit since Free Fun Fridays started in 2009, as 100 spots around the Bay State have joined the festivities for 2018.

A few highlights from this year's schedule include free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts on July 20, the Arnold Arboretum on July 27 and the Franklin Park Zoo on Aug. 3.

Check out the full Free Fun Fridays 2018 schedule below.

Free Fun Fridays 2018 schedule

June 29

Lyric Stage Company of Boston

MIT Museum

Berkshire Theatre Group

Nantucket Whaling Museum

The Mount: Edith Wharton’s Home

Concord Museum

Worcester Art Museum

Clark Art Institute

Children’s Museum in Easton

Edward Gorey House

July 6

Boston Children’s Museum

Peabody Essex Museum

Cape Cod Maritime Museum

Battleship Cove

Amelia Park Children’s Museum

Gore Place

Falmouth Museums on the Green

Hancock Shaker Village

Pilgrim Hall Museum

New England Quilt Museum

July 13

Edward M. Kennedy Institute

Charles River Watershed

Larz Anderson Auto Museum

Chesterwood

The Telephone Museum

Ventfort Hall Mansion Gilded Age

The Sports Museum

Children’s Museum at Holyoke

International Volleyball Hall of Fame

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

July 20

Museum of Fine Arts

Gloucester Stage Company

The Gardens at Elm Bank

Chatham Shark Center

New Bedford Whaling Museum

Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association

Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History

Springfield Museums

Discovery Museum

The Hall at Patriot Place

July 27

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Boston Symphony Orchestra Tanglewood

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

JFK Hyannis Museum

Fitchburg Art Museum

Old Colony History Museum

Boston Athenӕum

Sandwich Glass Museum

Arnold Arboretum

Museum of Russian Icons

August 3

Franklin Park Zoo

Cape Cod Museum of Art

The Children’s Museum of Greater Fall River

Davis Museum

Naumkeag

Worcester Historical Museum

Osterville Historical Museum

Historic Deerfield

The Eric Carle Museum

Paragon Carousel

August 10

Boston Harbor Islands

Institute of Contemporary Art

Jacob’s Pillow

Cahoon Museum of American Art

Nichols House Museum

Museum of the National Center of Afro-American Artists

Wenham Museum

Fuller Craft Museum

The Greenway Carousel

Freedom Trail Foundation

August 17

JFK Presidential Library & Museum

Plimoth Plantation

Commonwealth Museum

Lynn Museum

New England Historic Genealogical Society

Fort Devens Museum

Fruitlands Museum

Old State House

Berkshire Museum

Museum of the First Corps of Cadets

August 24

Harvard Museums

Buttonwood Park Zoo

MASS MoCA

Heritage Museums & Gardens

Cape Cod Children’s Museum

Smith College Museum of Art

The Old Manse

Emily Dickinson Museum

Hull Lifesaving Museum

Museum of African American History

August 31

Old Sturbridge Village

EcoTarium

Norman Rockwell Museum

Cape Cod Museum of Natural History

Chatham Marconi Maritime Center

USS Constitution Museum

Cape Ann Museum

Griffin Museum of Photography

Provincetown Art Museum

The Mary Baker Eddy Library