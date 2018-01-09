Drink like a Lannister at a 'Game of Thrones'-inspired pop-up bar in Boston

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes at this new pop-up bar in Boston. Photo Provided

While the show won't be back for it's final season until 2019, local fans can get their "Game of Thrones" fix at a new pop-up bar in Boston this winter.

Throughout the month of January, the Patio at Precinct Kitchen + Bar will be home to a set-up inspired by the hit HBO fantasy series. The Back Bay restaurant will transform its outdoor space into a pop-up experience fit for a Lannister, complete with house banners, thrones, rustic decor, plus wearable furs so guests can stay warm while channeling their inner Jon Snow.

In addition to turning the venue into a Westeros-style pub, Precinct will have a special menu on hand that should delight "Game of Thrones" fans.

Beginning on Tuesday night, guests will be able order nine different limited edition drinks, which all feature names that would make George R.R. Martin proud. The Kingslayer ($14) features a combination of gin, lemon and sparkling wine while the Cerseis Poison ($14) is made with vodka, peach bitters, lime and ginger beer.

Several drink options will be served in speciality glassware or bottles as well, such as the Red Wedding ($14-$30), a hot mulled wine, or the Brewery Ommegang "Winter is Coming" beer ($24), a Belgian-style double white ale.

For fans of Daenarys Targaryan who want to get their Khaleesi on, we recommend ordering the Smoke of the Dragons Breath ($16), which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. This mixture of rum, mezcal, sweet vermouth, simple syrup and bitters is served in a glass box that's pumped with smoke in order to give the drink an added layer of flavor.

On the food side of things, Precinct will have half a dozen bar bites available, including items like Chicken Littlefingers ($12) and Deviled Dragon Eggs ($8). The Direwolf Charcuterie Platter ($19) is particularly tasty, featuring Berkshire prosciutto, Napoli salumi, chorizo, coppa, whole grain mustard, mostarda, cornichons and grilled bread.

If you go:

Through Jan. 31, 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Precinct Kitchen + Bar, 154 Berkley St., precinctkitchenandbar.com