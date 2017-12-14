Geeks Who Drink's Geek Bowl is coming to Boston this winter

A big bar trivia bash is set to take over Agganis Arena later this winter.

Geeks Who Drink, a Denver-based company that hosts pub quiz nights across the country, has announced that Geek Bowl XII will be held in Boston on Feb. 17. Billed as "America's biggest trivia event," the annual Geek Bowl usually sets up shop "west of the Mississippi," and is coming to the east for the first time in 2018.

Geek Bowl is pretty much the Super Bowl of bar trivia, complete with its own musical performances. Geeks Who Drink has tapped local rockers Letters to Cleo as the evening's special musical guests.

Teams from 47 states, as well as one from Canada, will travel to the Hub in order to compete for more than $20,000 in prizes, plus some major bragging rights. And don't worry if you're not a pub quiz veteran, as Geek Bowl will also have a slew of prizes available for amateur and local teams that want to test themselves at the event.

Whether your a pro or an amateur, don't even think about searching for answers on your phone during Geek Bowl. Proctors will be monitoring the stands to ensure that no cheating takes place.

Tickets are now available on the Geeks Who Drink website, where teams can register and select their preferred seating option. If you feel like shelling out $80 a player for the V.E.G. (Very Entitled Geek) package, your team will be treated to "the best seats in the house" as well as "access to their very own, priority bartender." General seating ticket holders will also have access to food and beer.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Boston-based organization Artists for Humanity.

In addition to the competition at Agganis Arena, Geek Bowl will hold a pre-party at Fenway's Baseball Tavern on Friday, Feb. 16. Admission to the pre-party is free for V.E.G. ticket holders.

If you go:

Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m., Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, $31+ per player, geekswhodrink.com/geekbowl/gb2018