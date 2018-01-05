Kathleen Madigan talks UFOs, conspiracies and Donald Trump

Kathleen Madigan's "Boxed Wine and Bigfoot" tour sounds more like an episode of "Coast to Coast AM" than a comedy show.

While a lot of comics are focusing on politics these days thanks to the rise of Donald Trump, the veteran comedian and "Last Comic Standing" star would rather talk about aliens and UFOs on stage. It's not that Madigan doesn't have opinions about the president, she's just more interested in going down the rabbit hole of supernatural stories.

Ahead of her shows at Foxwoods and The Wilbur, we caught up with Madigan to talk about her new tour, her favorite internet conspiracies and why she wouldn't be shocked if Trump quits.

Are you excited for your weekend of shows in snowy New England?

I'm really excited because it's starting out gambling. We're starting out on the right foot at Foxwoods. That's a great way to start a New Year.

It sounds like you're taking a dive into some of the more fun conspiracies out there with your "Boxed Wine and Bigfoot" tour.

I am like the weird page of the internet where you're like, "Wait, what? We're missing a whole airplane with 230 people?" Like those kind of off-beat things. A couple weeks ago, it was right before Christmas, a UFO video came out with four Navy fighter pilots. I'm sorry, why isn't that the lead story? I don't understand why people don't put the same amount of value when there are four Navy guys who clearly are not like jackasses drunk in the woods reporting this. These are for real people. We're being visited by aliens but we're going to talk about Donald Trump's tweets today? No. I think the order's a little messed up.

After a year in office, does anything coming out of Trump's White House shock you anymore?

No and it won't surprise me if he quits. He quit everything else that didn't work. When Atlantic City doesn't go his way, he leaves. That's what narcissists do, though, when it's not going their way. I can already picture the speech, "I tried, I gave it what I could, but they..." and then he's the victim. No, nothing would surprise me.

What's your favorite conspiracy that's floating around the internet?

I don't like the word conspiracy because that goes too far into the dark crap that I just think is too convoluted. These are things like the UFO stuff or what did happen to the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. I mean yeah, people looked for it, but that, to me, is a much bigger problem, an actually reality. We can lose a plan in 2015 out of the sky and never find it. I think everybody's gotten on a plane thinking, "What if this plane goes down?" I don't think anybody's ever gotten on a plane thinking, "What if this plane goes missing forever?" What? No. That was acceptable in 1640 when they'd send a ship out from Spain and then somebody would go, "I don't know. They left on Thursday and we never heard anything. Alright, I guess it sunk."

I'm guessing it's more fun to talk about Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Mosnter than politically-charged conspiracies like Pizzagate.

Conspiracy, to me, is too much like a 9/11 inside job. That's where you get super left field people that I think are too dark for my liking. Mine's a little lighter. I can't even think about all that stuff. Even if half of what they're saying would somehow be proven true, I really don't even want to know. Count me out. I'm not going down that road.

If you go:

Jan. 12, 8 p.m., Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Conn., $36, foxwoods.com; Jan. 13, 7 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $32+, thewilbur.com