Magnolia Bakery is coming to Boston's Faneuil Hall

Magnolia Bakery is bringing some sweet treats to Boston this spring.

The iconic New York eatery is set to open up its first New England location at Faneuil Hall's Quiny Market later this month. The bakery has been a fan-favorite in the Big Apple and has exploded in popularity in recent years thanks to being featured in a bunch of hit films and shows, including "Sex and the City," "Saturday Night Live" and "The Devil Wears Prada."

"We are excited to finally be opening our first store in Boston," Magnolia Bakery’s CEO Steve Abrams said in a statement. "With the iconic nature of the Magnolia Bakery brand, we are excited to have found a partner in the historic Faneuil Hall. We feel it’s a wonderful brand partnership to serve both Bostonians and visitors to the city."

Of course, Magnolia Bakery won't be coming to town empty handed, as the new location will feature a few new menu items special for Boston.

One of the new items will be a Boston cream pie banana pudding, made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas and chocolate fudge. According to chief baking officer Bobbie Lloyd, who attended culinary school in Boston and opened his first restaurant in Brookline Village, the Hub's Magnolia Bakery will be inspired by the city's food scene.

"We’re inspired by Boston’s current food scene and are excited to introduce fans to our newest banana pudding in honor of Boston’s iconic Boston cream pie," Lloyd said in a statement. "We’re looking forward to developing more Magnolia Bakery desserts around local flavors in the coming months."

When Magnolia Bakery finally opens in Boston at the end of the month, fans can expect all desserts available for pick-up, as well as limited local delivery for advanced orders.

If you go:

Magnolia Bakery, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, magnoliabakery.com