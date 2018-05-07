The ultimate guide to celebrating Mother's Day in Boston

Mom's big day is right around the corner, which means it's time to remind dad and the siblings to make plans for Mother's Day on May 13. From scenic tours to finding the perfect place to eat, here's how to celebrate the holiday around Boston this weekend.

What to do in Boston for Mother's Day

Duckling Day

For more than three decades, this annual Mother's Day tradition has paid homage to Robert McCloskey's classic children's book "Make Way for Ducklings." Dress the little ones up like characters from the story and join more than 1,000 people as they parade around Boston Common and the Public Garden. The festivities also include arts and crafts, games, face painting and more.

10 a.m., Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common, $40, friendsofthepublicgarden.org

Lilac Sunday

Head to the Arboretum on Sunday afternoon to enjoy this annual floral celebration, which has been going on since 1908. Take mom on a tour of the botanical collection's lilac offerings and bring some food by for a picnic. A string quintet from the Boston Symphony Orchestra is also set to perform in the Bradley Rosaceous Collection.

10 a.m.-3 p.m., 125 Arborway, Boston, arboretum.harvard.edu

Mother's Moment

Treat mom to a spa day at the Mandarin Oriental. Through May 31, the hotel is offering a special experience that includes everything from Himalayan salt stone massages to soothing sound baths featuring Himalayan singing bowls.

776 Boylston St., Boston, $305, mandarinoriental.com

Where to eat in Boston for Mother's Day

Aura

The Seaport Hotel's restaurant is getting in on the Mother's Day fun with a brunch buffet. Guests will be able to enjoy an array of delicious offerings, including eggs Benedict, carmelized banana pancakes, roasted lamb loin and even a raw bar while mini pastries, a chocolate fountain and more will be on hand for dessert. Guests will also be able to relax with the smooth sounds of the Lance Houston Jazz Quartet.

11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1 Seaport Ln., Boston, $75 per person, seaportboston.com

Area Four

Both the South End and Kendall Square locations are celebrating Mother's Day with roses and rosé. Not only will mom get to take home some flowers following her meal, but she'll also get to enjoy a selection of rosés drinks by the glass or in flights, as well as a variety of special pink cocktails.

Various locations, areafour.com

Bambara

Swing by this Cambridge hotspot to enjoy a host of new brunch menu items by chef David Bazirgan. Feast on ricotta pancakes with muscat grape compote or beignets with pear preserve, and don't forget to try a few tasty drinks from the do-it-yourself "mom-osa" bar, where mom can select which juices, liqeurs and garnishes she wants to sip on.

25 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge, bambara-cambridge.com

Bar Boulud

The French bistro is also hosting a buffet brunch for mom this weekend. Stop by on Sunday to enjoy everything from raw bar and charcuterie to roasted ribeye and herb-crusted halibut.

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 776 Boylston St., Boston, $98 per person, barboulud.com/boston

Glass House

This contemporary Cambridge eatery is hosting a rose brunch on Sunday, complete with rose cider mussels, rosewater and vanilla bean crème brulee, plus speciality drinks like rose sangria, lavender lemonade rose cocktail and more. The restaurant will also have a card making station set up for the little ones.

11 a.m.-3 p.m., 450 Kendall St., Cambridge, glasshousecambridge.com

Miel Brassierie Provençale

Treat mom to a decadent buffet brunch at the InterContinental's Miel Brassierie Provençale. Executive chef Didier Montarou has put together a special menu to pair with a "Dom for Mom" champagne by the glass offer. Guests will be able to feast on dishes such as filet mignon, sushi, oysters and all kinds of desserts from various stations throughout the buffet.

11 a.m.-4 p.m., 510 Atlantic Ave., Boston, $90 per person, intercontinentalboston.com

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

The Kendall Square restaurant will have a number of spring specials available for Mother's Day, including duck yolk-breaded crispy shrimp, Sumiao cajun-style scallops and pan-seared yellow croaker. Afterward the meal, enjoy a complimentary dessert order of Chef Hua's pink rose baos, made with red bean paste.

270 3rd St., Cambridge, sumiaohunan.com

Tuscan Kitchen

Stop by the Seaport restaurant for a brunch buffet filled with Italian specialities. Guests can feast on offerings from omelette and pasta stations, such as artichoke ravioli, as well as sip on DIY drinks from the bloody mary and mimosa bar.

64 Seaport Blvd., Boston, tuscanbrands.com/Kitchen/Seaport