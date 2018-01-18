Paul Rudd named 2018 Man of the Year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding

Paul Rudd has been named Man of the Year. Photo by Getty Images

The man behind Marvel's smallest superhero is about to receive a big honor.

Paul Rudd has been named the 2018 Man of the Year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The country's oldest theatrical organization revealed on Thursday morning that it will fête the "Ant-Man" star at a special ceremony next month.

The festivities, which include a parade and roast, will take place on Friday, Feb. 2 in Cambridge.

"We are incredibly excited to be honoring Mr. Rudd as our Man of the Year," Pudding president Amira Weeks said in a statement. "The entire company is in awe of his many accomplishments in film and television. Specifically, in his ability to have not aged since 1995. We cannot wait for him to reveal the fountain of youth to us. Oh, and we hear he's a pretty funny guy, too."

As the 52nd Man of the Year recepient, Rudd joins some pretty spectacular company. Past honorees include fellow Marvel movie stars Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds, as well as acting legends Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford.

Rudd was recently in Boston to film the upcoming biographical thriller "The Catcher Was a Spy," which is set to premiere at Sundance this year. The actor stars as a former Red Sox player who became a spy for the U.S. government during World War II.

Rudd isn't the only star who'll honored by Hasty Pudding this year, as actress Mila Kunis was recently announced as the 2018 Woman of the Year by the organization.