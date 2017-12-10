Photos: Santa Speedo Run 2017

The cold and snow couldn't stop these runners in Boston.

More than 100 runners braved the cold and snow to race around Boylston Street for this year's Santa Speedo Run on Dec. 9.

More than a hundred locals raced through the streets of Boston for the 18th annual Santa Speedo Run over the weekend.

In addition to braving the cold while wearing just bathing suits and colorful costumes, participants at Saturday's event also got the chance to experience the first snowfall of the season as they made their way around the Back Bay area. Clearly the chilly, winter weather couldn't stop these Bostonians for joining in on the Santa Speedo Run fun.

The annual tradition, which began in 2000, has served as a fundraiser in recent years for the Play Ball Foundation, a nonprofit focused on providing inner-city kids with equal opportunities to participate in youth sports programs. This year's Santa Speedo Run raised more than $76,000 for the organization.

"The whole purpose of the foundation is to give kids in the city access to those things that many of us grew up with and take for granted," Play Ball leader Jennifer Harney recently told Metro.

Since its inception, the Santa Speedo Run has raised more than $1.5 million for various local charities for children.

Check out photos for this year's event in the gallery above, as well as a few highlights from social media.

Sloppiest race of my career but we did it for the kids #SantaSpeedoRun ❄️🎅🏻🏃🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Moira (@momo_cronin) on Dec 9, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

No, I was NOT running! 😂😂😂 #santaspeedorun #Boston #boylston A post shared by Kyle Feldman (@klmfeldman) on Dec 9, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

#santaspeedorun #christmastime #boston A post shared by Maria Annala (@mariakettu) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:54am PST

It's wonderful day for a charity run ... ... ... #santaspeedorun #bostonsantaspeedorun #justnewenglandthings #christmas #chairty A post shared by Abby (@origamigirlshirory) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:10am PST