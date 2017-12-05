Everything you need to know about the Santa Speedo Run 2017

Temperatures are dropping and the holiday season is picking up steam, which means it’s time for the Santa Speedo Run 2017.

The event has become somewhat of an institution since its humble beginning in 2000. What started as a dare has turned into an annual spectacle, with hundreds of men and women running down Boylston Street wearing nothing but tight-fitting bathing suits.

Since 2012, the event has doubled as a fundraiser for the Play Ball Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to expand and create athletic opportunities for urban middle-schoolers in need.

"The whole purpose of the foundation is to give kids in the city access to those things that many of us grew up with and take for granted," says Play Ball leader Jennifer Harney.

Here's everything you need to know about this year’s Santa Speedo Run.

Run time and location

Before the run kicks off at 1 p.m., head to Lir Tavern and Whiskey’s for registration and a pre-run party, which begins at 10 a.m. For those simply hoping to spectate, the run consists of a loop down Boylston Street to Berkeley Street, returning through Newbury Street and Gloucester Street.

Required attire

The requirements for running aren’t too complicated. Participants need to be over the age of 21, and wearing some kind of tight-fitting bathing suit. Any additional clothing or accessories are at the runner’s discretion, but those basic requirements are firm. A light heart and a sense of humor is highly recommended, as a day of drinking, festivity and running semi-naked through the streets of Boston is best enjoyed with a sense of humor.

Party times

If you’re running, you owe it to yourself to enjoy the pre-run party. Head to Lir Tavern and Whiskey’s, at the corner of Boylston Street and Gloucester Street, starting at 10 a.m. to celebrate before the action starts with your fellow daring runners. Organizers recommend wearing your speedo underneath your street clothes to make transitioning to run-time as seamless as possible. There’s also post-run party at 1:30 p.m. at the same location.

If you go:

Dec. 9, 10 a.m., Lir Tavern and Whiskey’s, 885 Boylston St., Boston, ssrunners.org