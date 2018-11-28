Everything you need to know about SantaCon 2018

Festive revelers dressed as jolly old Saint Nicholas will take to the streets this weekend for SantaCon 2018. The annual gathering has become quite the holiday tradition in Boston and several cities across the globe, drawing thousands of attendees each year. Here's what you need to know about SantaCon 2018.

What is SantaCon?

As the name suggests, SantaCon is an annual convention for Santa lovers where participants dress up like their favorite Christmas character. In addition to parading around the city in festive costumes, the free event doubles as a bar crawl as participants merrily hop from one pub to the next.

There are a few rules in place to avoid any bad Santa scenarios. According to the event's Facebook page, things that will get you placed on the naughty list include throwing coal, making kids cry and getting too drunk to function, so remember to not drink and drive your sleigh. And if a bar hits capacity and stops accepting Santas, just hit the next spot on the schedule. Guests are also required to address everyone as Santa and are encouraged to dress up, say "ho ho ho" and even bring gifts to give away.

SantaCon 2018 routes

SantaCon 2018 features two routes this year, one starting in Cambridge and another in Boston proper. The Cambridge route kicks off from Davis Square at noon, stopping at The Burren, Underbones and Sligo Pub in Somerville before heading to Charlie's Kitchen Beer Garden, Hong Kong and Grafton Street Pub in Harvard Square beginning at 2 p.m. From 4 p.m.-6 p.m., the final leg of the Cambridge route will take over People's Republik, The Cantab, Tavern, The Field, The Middle East, The Asgard and Miracle of Science.

The Boston route for SantaCon 2018 starts at noon from Goverment Center with stops at The Kinsdale Irish Pub, The Hub Pub, Beantown Pub, Silvertones and SideBar. The fun continues around the Pudential area starting at 2 p.m. with stops at The Globe, Back Bay Social Club, Whiskey's, Lir, The Pour House, McGreevy's, Dillions and The BeBop.

Both routes will converge in the Fenway neighborhood starting at 4 p.m. with visits to Pizzeria Uno's, Cask & Flagon, Beerworks, Game ON!, Bleacher Bar, House of Blues, Bill's Bar & Lounge, Lansdowne Pub, Cheeky Monkey Brewing and Loretta's Last Call.

When is SantaCon 2018?

SantaCon 2018 takes place between noon and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. For more information, check out santacon.info.