Spider-Man spotted hanging out on the T in Boston

Spider-Man was spotted hanging out in Boston. Photo by Sony

After one masked hero falls, another rises in Boston.

A costumed commuter has become a social media sensation for his web-slinging antics dressed as Spider-Man while riding the T. Earlier this week, a user on Twitter shared a video of the colorful Green Line rider, who was spotted hanging upside down and playing with his cellphone.

You can watch a video of the superhero encounter below.

Spider-Man hangs out on the T

This isn't the first time that MBTA riders have shared a ride with Spider-Man in recent months. A user on Reddit posted a photo of his commute alongside the costumed hero.

Another Twiter user also spotted Spider-Man getting ready to board the Orange Line this week.

A rider wearing the Miles Morales version of the Spider-Man costume was seen hanging out on the T last month.

Does this mean there are multiple wall crawlers protecting the streets of Boston, or does this local hero just like to change up his outfit from time to time? Either way, it's good to see that Spider-Man is doing well after the events of "Avengers: Infinity War."