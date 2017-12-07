5 'Star Wars' events around Boston to celebrate 'The Last Jedi'

You won't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to join in on the hype for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The latest installment in the epic, sci-fi saga finally hits theaters later this month, and fans around the Hub are finding all sorts of ways to celebrate ahead of the new film's release. From trivia nights to seafood giveaways, Boston is going all out for the upcoming flick.



Feel the Force at these five "Star Wars" events around town.

"Star Wars" trivia at Kings

Kick off the week by testing your knowledge of all things Jedi and Sith related at Kings. The Back Bay, Burlington, Dedham and Lynnfield locations will be hosting "Star Wars"-themed trivia on Monday. Teams of up to six can win a bunch of prizes, including cash, swag bags, gift cards and more. Dec. 11, 7 p.m., various locations, kings-de.com

Luke, I am Your Lobster

You don't need to be a Skywalker to score free food, just someone who shares a name with one. Luke's Lobster is giving away lobster rolls on Friday to anyone with Luke or Lucas as their first or last name. All you have to do is show an ID. Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., various locations, lukeslobster.com/Luke-I-Am-Your-Lobster

"Star Wars" trivia at Trident Booksellers & Cafe

Fans will have another chance to show off their "Star Wars" knowledge on the eve of "The Last Jedi" hitting theaters at a special trivia night, hosted by Trident Booksellers & Cafe. Teams of up to six can compete for a slew of prizes on Thursday night. Dec. 14, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury St., Boston, $10, tridentbookscafe.com/event/star-wars-trivia-night

"Star Wars" drive-in

Enjoy screenings of "The Last Jedi" under the stars at the Mendon Twin Drive-In. The fan-favorite, outdoor theater will be showing the new film all weekend long, with tickets available on a first come, first serve basis. In addition to movies, the drive-in has plenty of snacks on hand, as well as a beer garden, complete with fire pits so you can make your own s'mores. Dec. 14-17, Mendon Twin Drive-In, 35 Milford St., Mendon, $27, aceticket.com/phantom-gourmet-tickets

"Star Wars" double feature

Get a double dose of "Star Wars" at participating AMC Theatres in the area. The Boston Common theater, as well as the Framingham and Methuen locations, will be showing "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" back-to-back on Thursday afternoon. If you're interested in powering through over 5 hours of "Stars Wars" in one day, grab tickets while you still can. Dec. 14, 3 p.m., various locations, $35, amctheatres.com