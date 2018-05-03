Star Wars Day: 4 ways to celebrate May the 4th in Boston

Channel your inner Han Solo for Star Wars Day 2018 at these May the 4th celebrations in Boston. Photo by Lucasfilm / Disney

Between the upcoming debut of Disney's Star Wars land and the impending release of "Solo: A Star Wars Story," it couldn't be a better time to be a fan of this far, far away galaxy. As Jedi and Sith alike get ready to celebrate Star Wars Day on Friday, here's how you can get in on May the 4th fun in Boston.

ArtWeek

Before ArtWeek wraps up this weekend, stop by the Q Ballroom for a dance-filled Star Wars Day celebration. Boston Swing Central is hosting a special party featuring lessons as well as music by DJ Natalie Eringros and DJ Loveschak. The night will also include Star Wars-themed dance competitions like the Jedi Draw. Fans are invited to wear their favorite Star Wars costumes.

8 p.m.-midnight, Q Ballroom, 26 New St., Suite 3, Cambridge, $10, bostonswingcentral.org

Backbar

Head to Union Square to celebrate May the 4th with the folks at Backbar. The Somerville cocktail lounge is inviting guests to dress up and stop by for some Star Wars Day fun with drink specials that pay homage to the hit sci-fi franchise.

2 p.m-12:30 a.m., Backbar, 7 Sanborn Ct., Somerville, backbarunion.com

Legoland Discovery Center Boston

May the 4th is the perfect time to take a trip over to Boston's Legoland. The center recently erected a new Star Wars display that portrays scenes from the prequel "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones." Legoland will also have special build stations available for Star Wars Day.

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Legoland Discovery Center Boston, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, $14.95+, legolanddiscoverycenter.com/boston

Star Wars Symposium

The Somerville Public Library is celebrating May the 4th with a special symposium ahead of their upcoming Comix Con festivities on May 5. The Star Wars Day event includes a costume contest, show and tell, trivia contests, video presentations and more. Themed snacks will also be on hand. Just make sure to get there early, as the event is being capped at 70 attendees.

6 p.m.-8 p.m., Somerville Public Library, 79 Highland Ave., Somerville, somervillepubliclibrary.org