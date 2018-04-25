Star Wars Night returns to Fenway Park

It feels like the last time Boston fans saw Xander Bogaerts take the field was a long time ago, in a galaxy far far away, so it's only fitting that the injured Red Sox star will be the featured player during this year's Star Wars Night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox recently revealed that Bogaerts is getting his own bobblehead giveaway at the Tuesday, May 1, game against the Kansas City Royals, however the special promotion will recieve a bit of twist. In honor of the upcoming release of "Solo: A Star Wars Story," the infielder's bobblehead will feature the outfit of the one and only Lando Calrissian.

First made famous by the legendary Billy Dee Williams, the character will be played by Donald Glover, also known as the rapper Childish Gambino, in the "Solo" film, which flies into theaters May 25.

The Star Wars-style, Bogaerts bobblehead will be titled—you guessed it—Xando Calrissian.

When is Star Wars Night at Fenway Park?

Unfortunately fans shouldn't expect any Millenium Falcons to drop off the real Bogaerts at the ballpark for Tuesday's game, as the Red Sox star is still on the disabled list and playing rehab games with the Triple-A Pawtucket. Bogaerts won't be away for long, though, as he's expected to be reactivated for the big league roster in time for Friday's match-up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Attendees at the 7:10 p.m. game on May 1 against the Royals will just have to settle for their Xando bobblehead to ge their Bogaerts fix. Everyone who purchases a ticket through the special promotion will receive the limited edition souvenir.