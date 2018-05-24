10 can't miss concerts around Boston this summer

The Beyhive will be buzzing in the Boston area this summer. Photo by Getty Images

Summer is a magical time in the city, especially if you're a big music fan. From Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Weezer and the Pixies, find out which concerts in Boston and beyond that you can't miss this season.

Summer concerts in Boston and beyond

Harry Styles

The U.K. crooner became an international heartthrob thanks to his time as the de facto Justin Timberlake of the pop boy band One Direction. See Harry Styles serenade thousands of screaming fans alongside Kacey Musgraves when his solo tour stops at the TD Garden in June.

June 18, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $39.50+, tdgarden.com

Luke Bryan

Get your country on at Fenway Park when Luke Bryan comes to town in July. Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen and DJ Rock will also perform when the Nashville-bred artist heads to the Hub this summer.

July 6, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, $65+, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/luke-bryan

Lauryn Hill

The one and only Ms. Lauryn Hill is coming to town this summer to celebrate the 20 years of her award-winning solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." The anniversary tour stops at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion in July.

July 11, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $51+, livenation.com

Pixies & Weezer

The Boston alt-rock band is teaming up with Weezer for a seven-week co-headlining tour across the country this summer. See them rock out at the Xfinity Center in July.

July 17, Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield, livenation.com

Foo Fighers

The last time the Foo Fighters played Fenway Park in 2015, frontman Dave Grohl was forced to jam out on stage while sitting down thanks to a nasty leg injury, hence the "Broken Leg" tour moniker. Hopefully he won't have any issues this time around.

July 21-22, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, $59+, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/foo-fighters

Janelle Monáe

The acclaimed singer-songwriter is hitting the road fresh of the release of her third studio album, "Dirty Computer." She'll take over the Blue Hills Bank Pavililion in support of the record later this summer.

July 21, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $60+, livenation.com

Taylor Swift

The Grammy-winning mega-star will briefly abscond from her Rhode Island mansion to make a trip over to Foxboro this summer. Taylor Swift is set to perform three shows alongside Camila Cabello and Charli XCX at Gillette Stadium in July.

July 26-28, Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Pl., Foxboro, $60+, gillettestadium.com

Artic Monkeys

The Garden will be rockin' this summer thanks to the Artic Monkeys. The band will make a stop in Boston in July as part of their tour in support of their latest studio album, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino," which debuted in May.

July 27, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $29.50+, tdgarden.com

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Boston's Beyhive better get ready, because Queen Bey and her hubby are coming to the Bay State this summer. Music's most recognizable power couple will take over the home of the Patriots as part of their "OTR II" tour in August.

Aug. 5, Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Pl., Foxboro, $87.25+, gillettestadium.com

Billy Joel

What better way to wrap up summer than an evening with the Piano Man? Billy Joel will be back at Fenway Park for the fifth consecutive year in August.

Aug. 10, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, $159.50, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/billy-joel