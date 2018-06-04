The Office trivia will take over this Cambridge restaurant

It's time to brush up on your bears, beets and Battlestar Galactica.

If you're an expert in all things Dunder Mifflin and know the entire script to "Threat Level Midnight" by heart, then you'll definitely want to check out this Cambridge restaurant's The Office trivia night.

Brush up on your bears, beets and Battlestar Galactica because Glass House is hosting a special event on Wednesday, June 6, dedicated to everyone's favorite sitcom about a wacky paper company from Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Office trivia night coincides with the kick off of the Kendall Square hotspot's new Kegger Wednesday series, so guests who stop by to show off their knowledge of Michael Scott and his crew will also get the chance to sip on beers courtesy of Zero Gravity Brewery.

The keg will be tapped on the Glass House patio beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and attendees will be able to purchase Zero Gravity brews throughout the evening until the run out. The Office trivia night will also be held in the outdoor space beginning at 6 p.m.

Teams of four will go head-to-head during the contest to see who's the biggest fan of the show in Boston. Make sure to stop by the festivities early as registration will only be available on a first come, first served basis at the venue.

And just a friendly reminder, don't pull a Ryan and make sure to put your phones away during the contest.

If you go:

June 6, 4 p.m., Glass House, 450 Kendall St., Cambridge, glasshousecambridge.com