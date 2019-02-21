It's the last weekend of February, so make the most of it! From comedy shows to concerts, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

COMEDY

Amanda Seales

Fresh off the release of her HBO special "I Be Knowin’," the comedian and "Insecure" star brings the laughs to Boston this weekend. Catch Amanda Seales at The Wilbur on Saturday night.

Feb. 23, 9:45 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $32+, thewilbur.com

Shane Mauss

The comedian brings his Stand Up Science show to the Hub this weekend. Cognitive scientist and Harvard Professor Steven Pinker will join Mauss during the evening of laughs, learning and beer, as will Boston comic Ken Reid and famed linguist Dan Everett.

Feb. 24, 8 p.m., Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $15, laughboston.com

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

“American Girl Live”

If your little one is a serious “American Girl” fan, then they won’t want to miss this new musical this weekend. A 90-minute show based on the beloved dolls is hitting the stage at the Shubert Theatre featuring an original story about five female friends and their courageous camp counselor.

Feb. 22-24, Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $35+, bochcenter.org

“Disney on Ice”

This weekend is the last chance for Disney fans to catch this family-friendly ice show at the TD Garden. Hang out with Mickey and his pals as they show off their awe-inspiring skating skills at the home of the Bruins and Celtics.

Through Feb. 24, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $19.50+, tdgarden.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Beat Brew Hall Sumo Funk

Can’t make it to Japan for the Nihon Sumo Kyokai Sumo Wrestling Tournament, don’t worry. Beat Brew Hall is showing the matches on its No-No Room’s projector. In addition to streaming the smackdowns, the Cambridge hotspot will have sumo stew and ramen for guests to feast on, as well as Japanese-inspired beer and cocktails.

Feb. 21, 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Beat Brew Hall, 13 Brattle St., Cambridge, beatbrewhall.com

Harry Potter brunch

Enjoy a magical brunch in Boston on Saturday. Lansdowne Pub is hosting a Harry Potter-themed event, featuring specialty potion cocktails, Quidditch cornhole and Guinness floats. Make sure to get there early, as seating is only available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Feb. 23, noon-3 p.m., Lansdowne Pub, 9 Lansdowne St., Boston, lansdownepubboston.com

National Margarita Day

As if we needed another reason to enjoy a weekend marg, National Margarita Day returns on Friday. A number of local hotspots are getting in on the fun, including Tony C's, which is heating up the winter with a spicy "TonyRita" cocktail. Meanwhile, Rebel’s Guild and Código 1530 are teaming up for a special tequila dinner, while guests at Lolita’s have a chance to win free tacos through Cinco de Mayo if they order a pitcher of pitcher of the Diablo Margarita.

Feb. 22, various locations

Winter Ice Party

Back for its fourth year, join Harvest for a night of delicious bites while helping out a great cause at the Winter Ice Party. The festivities will feature tasty offerings from executive chef Tyler Kinnett and executive pastry chef Joshua Livsey, plus frosty Harpoons and ice luge drinks by Maker’s Mark. DJ Ryan Brown will also be on hand spinning the beats.

Feb. 24, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Harvest, 44 Brattle St., Cambridge, $55, harvestcambridge.com

GOING OUT

Chillin' on D

Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't have some fun at Lawn on D. A winter pop-up is taking over the venue this weekend, featuring five ice bars, food trucks, a hot chocolate competition, ice carving, ice cornhole and more.

Feb. 21-March 3, Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

"The Office" trivia

Head to Hurricane’s at the Garden to test your knowledge of all things Dunder Mifflin. Gather a team of up to six and show off your love of "The Office" on Friday night.

Feb. 22, 8 p.m.-10 p.m., Hurricane’s at the Garden, 150 Canal St., Boston, 21+, hurricanesboston.com

MUSIC

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Before they play Boston Calling in May, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals will take over the Orpheum Theatre this weekend. Tayla Parx will join them when their "Andy's Beach Club" world tour stops in Boston on Saturday night.

Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Pl., Boston, $33+, crossroadspresents.com

Great American Songbook: The Music of Dolly Parton

As part of the Berklee’s Signature Series, this weekend's "The Great American Songbook" show will pay tribute to music icon Dolly Parton. The festivities will feature music from throughout her six-decade career, including “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, $15+, berklee.edu